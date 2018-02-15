Ath Ayurdhamah offers effective female infertility treatment with potent and powerful herbal formulations such as kanchanar guggul, pushptanma ras, arogyavardhan mati etc. These efficacious herbal remedies guarantee a high rate of success.

City, State, Date – Ath Ayurdhamah offers a natural remedy to a host of disorders including female infertility. There are a host of factors that are responsible for female infertility such as age, excessive consumption of alcohol, stress, smoking, poor diet, advanced athletic training, overweight or underweight, health-related problems that cause hormonal changes such as ‘primary ovarian insufficiency’ or ‘PCOS’. Some risk factors that can aggravate female infertility are problems associated with ovulation, uterine problem, blockage in the fallopian tubes, growing age, uterine fibroids, stressful lifestyle, multiple miscarriages etc.

According to Ayurveda, female infertility arises from structural or functional deficiency. It can be caused by an abnormality in the egg or premature failure of the ovary. It can also be attributed to lifestyle, environment, physical and hormonal problems. Ayurveda attempts to completely resolve the problem with natural remedies. The herbal formulations are potent, pure and devoid of any additives or chemicals. They are safe to consume and have proved to bring about successful results. For the treatment of female infertility, the common herbs used are pushptanma ras, arogyavardhani mati, kanchanar guggul etc. Some more exclusive remedies for treating female infertility are Swarn Prabha Gold, Pushp Prabha powder, Gandhak Rasayan, Sarvroghar Ark, CP Vati. 1 capsule of Swarn Prabha Gold should be taken after breakfast; half a tsp of Pushp Prabha powder should be taken after breakfast; 2 tabs of each of Gandhak Rasayan and CP vati needs to be taken after lunch and dinner; 2 to 4 tsp of Sarvroghar Ark needs to be taken at bedtime.

Kanchanar Guggul is an efficacious herbal remedy that is popularly used for the treatment of female fertility. This potent herbal formulation is the herbal product of Ath Ayurdhamah. The founder of this organization is Dr. Parmeshwar Arora. While discussing female infertility, he said that “Female infertility is a grave problem that many women throughout the world face. There are three types of female infertility such as primary infertility, secondary infertility, and sterility. Women suffering from primary infertility have no history of earlier pregnancy. Those suffering from secondary infertility have a child earlier and are suffering while conceiving the second. The sterile women are naturally unable to conceive and carry a child.”

He further added, “Female infertility can be attributed to an array of factors such as tubal infection, quantity and quality of the human egg, endometriosis, excessive consumption of alcohol and nicotine, chemotherapy, obesity, premature menopause, hormonal imbalance, surgical adhesion, obesity, STDs and much more. Our product Kanchanar Guggul is effective in treating it.”

He continued saying, “Kanchanar Guggul is the herbal formulation prepared from the tree bark of the same name. It is a 100% vegetarian supplement and safe for consumption. It has no side effects on the human body. It is used for the treatment of uterine fibroids. It gives good results for patients suffering from malignant cancers, swollen lymph nodes, and ovarian cysts. It is even used for the treatment of anal fistula and gangrene. For being highly efficacious for treating female infertility and having no side effects, it has gained considerable popularity among the customers. 1 to 2 tablets of this formulation should be taken 2-3 times every day.

He finally said, “When these ayurvedic formulations are taken the patient’s hormonal levels are regulated. This contributes to improving the process of ovulation and the female conceives. We offer efficacious herbal formulations made from potent herbs such as Nagarmotha, Akarkara, Ashwagandha, Javitri, Jaiphal, Lavang, Marich, Shunthi, Tejpatra, Elaichi, Dalchini, Nagkeshar, Pippali, Mishri, Talmakhana etc. All these herbal formulations are prepared using stringent quality measures and are non-addictive, chemical-free, safe and pure. Our powerful herbal remedies have proved in bringing result in 3 to 6 months though that can vary from one person to another. ”

Visit Us: http://www.athayurdhamah.com/remedies/female-infertility-web

