UkrAgroConsult is glad to inform about new speakers and updated Agenda of the XV International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2018” – a premiere event of the Black Sea region, recognized by global leaders of grain & oilseed industry.

Conference will address the most relevant aspects of agribusiness in current market environment, provide an outlook for further market development, combine strategic views with effective cases. Among confirmed speakers are agribusiness gurus from Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Kazahstan, USA, Brazil, India, France and the UK.

Among Keynote Presentations:

Ukraine: Open Economy and Key Development Factors of the Agri Sector

Sergey Feofilov Director general, UkrAgroConsult, Ukraine

World Grain Trade: Intensifying Regional Competition for Market Share and Profits

Stéphane Bernhard – Director, Invivo Trading, France

Global Macroeconomy: To Be On the Eve of a Global Crisis?

Erik Norland – Executive Director, CME Group, UK

Global Consumption of Food and Agricultural Products: Trends and Changes

Dmitry Prikhodko – Chief Economist, FAO

Asia: Demand and Consumption of Grains and Oilseeds

G Chandrashekhar – Global Agribusiness Specialist, India

Government Regulation of Agribusiness Development in Ukraine

Ivan Miroshnychenko – People’s Deputy, Ukraine

Macroeconomics of Ukraine. Banks and Corporations: Financial and Investment Cooperation. 2018-2025

Sergey Budkin – Managing partner, FinPoint, Ukraine

Ukraine-EU: outlook on grain and food products trade

Damien Plan – Team Leader Arable Crops Markets, DG Agriculture, European Commission

Black Sea region 2018 Outlook

Elizaveta Malyshko – Grain Market Expert, UkrAgroConsult, Ukraine

Russia: Grain market outlook 2018

Dmitry Rylko – Director, IKAR, Russia

Latin America: What is next for South American Agriculture? Can the Growth be Sustained?

Pedro Dejneka – MD Commodities, Brazil

Find Preliminary Agenda here.

150+ companies from 30 countries already registered to take part. Participant List is available here. http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bsg/2018/en/conference

Conference participants are represented by international producers and crushers of grains and oilseeds, agri holdings, traders, banks and investment funds, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveying, law and consulting companies etc.

XV Jubilee International Conference “Black Sea Grain: Moving Up the Value Chain” will take place on April 18-19, 2018 in InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine. Organizer – consulting agency UkrAgroConsult, General Sponsor – ACTAVA TRADING, Exclusive Financial Sponsor – Credit Agricole, Sponsors – Filhet-Allard Maritime, INTL FCStone, Taban Grain, supported by GAFTA and Ukrainian Grain Association.

For participation issues, advertising and sponsorship options please contact:

Email: conference@ukragroconsult.org

Tel.: + 380 44 451 46 34; +38 044 220 52 42

UkrAgroConsult