Rising use of additives in food & beverage production has spurred the utilization of pH control/salts and products. Key role of pH control/salts in increasing the binding properties of products, coupled with a growing demand for natural additives, will further extend the application of pH control/salts in the global food & beverage industry. Fact.MR’s latest forecast study projects that by the end of 2026, nearly US$ 11 Bn worth of pH control/salts will be consumed across the globe. The report further estimates that the global pH control/salt market will expand at an estimated 3.2% CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period.

6 Insights from Fact.MR’s Forecast on Global pH Control/Salts Market

1- The global market for pH control salts is expected to register a high demand for citric acid and phosphoric acid products. By the end of 2026, nearly 12,000,000 tons of phosphoric acid and citric acid products are expected to be sold in the global pH control/salt market. The report also reveals that malic acid products will register highest volume CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

2- In 2018 and beyond, majority of pH control/salt products are expected to be used in production of beverages. In 2017, around 3,240,000 tons of pH control/salts were used in beverage applications across the globe. The report also projects that the application of pH control/salts in production of convenience foods and dairy products will register a high global volume CAGR over the forecast period.

3- Dry pH control/salts will witness a high demand towards the end of the forecast period. By the end of 2026, nearly two-third of global pH control/salt market volumes will be accounted by sales of dry pH control/salts.

4- Market players are expected to extend the production of pH control/salts as flavoring agents. Their role in flavoring beverages and food items will increase their adoption, and translate high sales throughout the global market. Meanwhile, gelling agent function of pH control/salts will register a volume CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

5- Through 2026, North America, Latin America and Europe will represent the most lucrative consumer marketplaces for pH control/salts. Collectively, these regions will account for more 40% share on the global pH control/salt market volumes during the course of the forecast period.

6- The report also reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the single largest market for pH control/salt in the world. By 2026-end, nearly half of the pH control/salt volumes will be produced across APEJ countries such as China, India and South Korea.

The report has also profiled companies partaking in the global production of pH control/salts. Batory Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Brenntag Ingredients Inc., Hawkins Watts Limited, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., Sab Hnub Tuaj Foodchem Co. Ltd, Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria S.A., Univar Inc., Tate& Lyle Plc, American International Foods, Inc., Corbion Purac N.V., and Foodchem International Corporation are observed as the key stakeholders in the global pH control/salts market. These companies are expected to focus on extending their market presence by adopting innovative production techniques and increasing the applications of their products.

