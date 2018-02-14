The report on Therapeutic Bed Market by product(accessories, household beds and clinical beds), by type(long-term, critical care and acute care) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Therapeutic Bed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global therapeutic bed market covers segments such as product, and type. The product segments include accessories, household beds and clinical beds. On the basis of type, the global therapeutic bed market is categorized into long-term, critical care and acute care.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global therapeutic bed market such as, Medline Industries, Sunrise Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Hard Manufacturing Co., Gendron, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Bakare, and ArjoHuntleigh.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global therapeutic bed market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of therapeutic bed market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the therapeutic bed market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the therapeutic bed market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.