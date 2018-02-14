Sodium Metabisulfite: Market Overview

Sodium metabisulfite is an inorganic compound comprising sodium, sulfur, and oxygen. It is also called sodium pyrosulfite. Its chemical formula is Na?S?O?. Sodium metabisulfite is available in the powder form either in white or yellowish-white color. It is water soluble and has a peculiar rotten egg smell. Its acidic and preservative properties make sodium metabisulfite an effective substitute for sodium bisulfite, a chemical used in traditional darkroom photography. Sodium metabisulfite is also employed as a bleaching agent in the manufacture of pulp and textiles. It is also used as a reducing agent in pharmaceuticals. It is also a known preservative in cosmetics. In its concentrated form, sodium metabisulfite has also been used in landscape gardening as a tree stump remover; it breaks the lignins which are chemicals in plant cell walls (in the tree stumps, making them easier to remove).

Sodium metabisulfite has other chemical names, viz. disodium salt pyrosulfurous acid; sulfurous acid, disodium salt, pyrosulfurous acid, disodium salt; sodium disulfite; sodium pyrosulfite; and disodium disulfite.

Sodium Metabisulfite Market: Dynamics and Trends

Upon mixing with water, sodium metabisulfite releases sulfur dioxide (SO?). SO? is a gas with unpleasant odor. It may directly affect breathing in some people. This has adversely affected the usage of sodium metabisulfite. Use of agents such as hydrogen peroxide (H?O?) has become more popular for effective and odorless sterilization of equipment containing foodstuff with sodium metabisulfite as preservative. It is primarily used as disinfectant, antioxidant, and preservative agent in cosmetics and personal care products. It can also act as a reducing agent that can donate one hydrogen molecule to the cosmetics/personal care product where it is stored. This hydrogen molecule tends to form peroxide, which neutralizes the adverse effect of sodium metabisulfite. It can slow the deterioration of certain chemical formulas caused by reaction with oxygen. Sodium metabisulfite is FDA approved and has received the generally recognized as safe (GRAS) rating. It is also Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) approved for usage in cosmetics.

Sodium metabisulfite is also used in beers and wines. It sterilizes alcoholic beverages and acts as an antioxidant in the process of beer brewing and wine fermentation. Sodium metabisulfite is also employed extensively in water purification and paper & pulp industries, and sewage treatment plants. It is also used as reducing agent, especially in purification of aldehydes and ketones, manufacturing of sulfonated oil and resins, detoxification of cyanide from gold ore, and manufacture of photographic chemicals.

When consumed in the form of preservative, sodium metabisulfite is converted into sulfate in the liver. However, excessive usage can damage the immune system and sometimes be fatal.

Sodium Metabisulfite Market Segmentation

Based on the area of application, the sodium metabisulfite market can be segmented into food preservatives, wine making and distilleries, textiles, pulp & paper industry, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others (water/sewage treatment plants, film and photographic industry, canning industry, etc.). In terms of region, the global sodium metabisulfite market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

