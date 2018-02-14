Global Mobile Security Market, by Method (Multi-factor authentication, Data encryption, Software), by Application (Education, Government, Telecommunication), by Threat Type (Unauthorized access, Eavesdropping, Mobile malware) – Forecast 2022

Objective Study of Mobile Security Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Mobile Security Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Mobile Security Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by threat type, by method, by applications and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Mobile Security Market.

Market Synopsis of Mobile Security Market

Market Scenario

The major growth driver of Mobile Security Market includes growing usage of smartphones and various apps, growing technology addiction for improving lifestyle, and rise in data security threats such as cyber-attacks among others.

Hence the market for Mobile Security is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2022).

However, technology limitation and lack of awareness about technical threats via internet are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Mobile Security Market.

Segments

Global Mobile Security Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Threat Type: mobile malware, Eavesdropping, unauthorized access, theft & loss, and unlicensed application among others.

Segmentation by Methods: multi-factor authentication, containerized deployment, data encryption and software.

Segmentation by Applications: consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, education and government, aerospace & defense, and banking & finance among others.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Mobile Security Market include Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), AVG Technologies (Netherlands), Intel security group (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Apple Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), and Verizon Communication Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis of Mobile Security Market:

North-America is dominating the Global Mobile Security Market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for $XX million and is expected to grow over $XX billion by 2022. Mobile Security Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% from $ XX million in 2016 to $XX million by 2022 due to rise in IT technology and growing population which is increasing the demand for secured smartphones and tablets in the region. The European market for Mobile Security Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2022).

Industry News:

• Verizon has acquired Fleetmatics in January 2016. Through this acquisition Verizon wishes to increase fleet management solution market and also to increase its distribution channel in the industry.

• Intel security group announced about its expansion of partner ecosystem by adding 24 partners to the Intel Security Innovation alliance. The expansion is done to increase the integrated security solutions.

Americas

North America

o US

o Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Mobile Security Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

