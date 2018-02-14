Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “E-SIM Card Market“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3198

The global E-SIM card market is rising steadily due to the several advantages of E-SIM card over conventional SIM cards. E-SIM card allows changing mobile network operator at a few clicks, a feature distinct to them. For instance, ability to switch network providers over the air in machine to machine systems such as smart meters and connected cars has substantial advantages in terms of reducing logistics and operational costs.

The compact design of E-SIM and standardization of technical specifications for Embedded SIM technology is another distinct feature that sets E-SIM cards apart from conventional SIM cards. This is because Embedded SIM technology is standardized by Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, which comprises more than 800 mobile operators worldwide. Further, compact design of E-SIM cards is advantageous to original equipment manufacturers for increasing the battery size or to provide additional storage in electronic devices.

global E-SIM card market to rise at a healthy 13.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market is anticipated to display an opportunity of US$14,613.1 mn by 2025 increasing from US$4,095.6 mn in 2016.

Smartphones Application Segment to Display Leading CAGR until 2025

In terms of application, the global E-SIM card market has been segmented into machine to machine (M2M), wearable and companion devices, smartphones, and tablets and laptops. The segment of M2M, among these, contributed the leading revenue contribution in 2016. M2M is further sub-segmented into connected cars, utility, and others. Of them, connected cars is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 15% between 2017 and 2025 backed by the rising adoption of E-SIM card in the automotive industry for weather information and infotainment.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/e-sim-card-market

The commercialization of Embedded SIM for smartphones is expected in 2019. The segment is expected to rise at a robust CAGR of 26.3%between 2019 and 2025.

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Leading CAGR between 2017 and 2025

The key segments into which the global E-SIM card is divided based on geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. In 2016, Europe stood as the leading revenue generation region and is expected to display substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The supremacy of the region is due to the favorable government initiatives for the implementation of “Industry 4.0” technology and solutions. The U.K., France, and Germany are the leading revenue contributors to the Europe E-SIM card market.

North America held the second-leading revenue share in the global market in 2016 with the U.S. contributing the leading revenue. The region is expected to display significant growth over the forecast period. The increased adoption of technology as well as home to key industry players is driving the growth of this regional market.

Asia Pacific, amongst all, is expected to rise with the leading CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this region is backed by the rising adoption of embedded SIM technology in M2M devices across several countries such as China and Japan.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3198

South Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council are the leading revenue generating regions in the Middle East and Africa. The E-SIM card market in South America is driven by the rising adoption of embedded SIM in utilities to provide smart metering solutions. Brazil is the leading revenue contributing domestic market to the E-SIM card market in the region.

Some prominent players operating in the global E-SIM card market profiled in this report are Apple Inc., Samsung, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, NTT DOCOMO Inc., OT-Morpho, Telefonica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and ST Microelectronics.

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/