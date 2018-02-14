QY Research render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2018-2025.

This study provides insights about the Functional Foods and Beverages in regards to its uses and benefits. We at QY Research Groups provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

The regions encompassed by this study are:

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

In terms of type the market is segmented into:

Fortified Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

By Application the market covers:

Game

Daily

Other

The top participants in the market are:

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia plc

Monster Beverage

GNC Holdings

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway

Herbalife

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pharmavite

Lifeway Kefir

Rockstar Energy Drink



Table of Contents

Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.1.1 Definition of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.1.2 Specifications of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.2 Classification of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.2.1 Fortified Food

1.2.2 Functional Beverages

1.2.3 Dietary Supplements

1.3 Applications of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.3.1 Game

1.3.2 Daily

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Functional Foods and Beverages

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Functional Foods and Beverages

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Functional Foods and Beverages

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Functional Foods and Beverages

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Functional Foods and Beverages

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Functional Foods and Beverages Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Functional Foods and Beverages Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Functional Foods and Beverages Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Functional Foods and Beverages Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Functional Foods and Beverages Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Functional Foods and Beverages Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Functional Foods and Beverages Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Functional Foods and Beverages Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Functional Foods and Beverages Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Functional Foods and Beverages Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

…..

