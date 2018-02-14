“The popularity of Hybrid Diesel Genset Market is increasing for its fuel efficiency and it is expected to propel the market”, says RNCOS

The latest technology of hybrid generators is a combination of diesel generators and solar designs to produce electricity from the combination of the two processes. Hybrid generators dramatically reduce fuel costs and total cost of ownership, while also reducing emissions. Modern hybrid systems use over 80% less fuel than a typical diesel generator on an average day. Adding to this benefit, a hybrid system avoids high battery installation and maintenance costs as well as the associated complex control.

In their latest research study, “India Diesel Genset Market Outlook 2018”, RNCOS analysts identified that diesel generator market is growing with rising demand for power back-up systems in the country. In 2013, the Indian diesel generator market grew 9.5% compared to the previous year. Further, the Indian diesel generator market (up to 100 KVA) is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% in value terms during 2014-2018. The report covers the detailed analysis of Diesel generators market with recent developments and trends. We have studied the diesel generators market performance both in value and volume terms. The Indian diesel generator market has been largely occupied by medium range (20 to 62.5 KVA) accounting for nearly half of the total diesel generator market. Our report covers the detail of diesel gen-sets market (5 to 100 KVA) including market size by KVA rating and by sectors as well.

The manufacturing cost analysis is also done in the report which revealed that manufacturing cost of diesel generators mainly accounts from core components such as engine and alternator. Similarly, the report covers the capital expenditure analysis and operating cost analysis for different range of diesel generators.

To provide a balanced outlook of the market to clients, our report includes the profiles of major industry players with their key financials. Our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like Kirloskar Oil Engines, Cummins India, Mahindra Powerol, Birla Power Solutions, Ashok Leyland’s Power Solution, Greaves Cotton, Kohler Power Systems, among others.

