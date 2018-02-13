Valentine’s Day Special
Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with sumptuous meal from varied options with your loved ones
Watch the setting of the sun whilst you embrace your special someone with club thumping music with free flowing drinks off a list & starters served on pass around from 3pm until 7pm
INR 2000 + Taxes per person
Free Shots for ladies until 4pm
Dates: February 14th, 2018
Time: 3pm – 7pm
Venue: Royal Orchid Hotels, Dickenson Road, Near Manipal Centre,
Bangalore
PINXX
Spoil your special one this Valentine’s Day to a Valentine Themed Buffet spread with a glass of Bubbly wine each & live entertainment
INR 1444 + Taxes per person
-includes-
Lavish Buffet Dinner
2 Glasses of Champagne
Live Entertainment
Dates: February 14th, 2018
Time: 7pm – 10pm
Venue: Royal Orchid Hotels, Dickenson Road, Near Manipal Centre,
Bangalore
THE TERRACE
Enjoy the evening with a “Headphone Party” with drinks & self help starters
INR 2000
-includes-
Cover Charge – Coupon value Redemption at the bar
Starters
DJ
