Their new website was launched on January 20, 2018. It helps people find easy and affordable solutions to home remodeling projects. Loaded with helpful articles, videos, tips and information one can quickly find the answers they are looking for.

Additionally they offer a wide range of San Diego home remodeling and new construction services.

Compared to their old site, the new one is more user friendly; and it’s mobile friendly too. One can expect the following:

• Increased responsiveness, whereby visitors can now more easily view this site on their mobile phones, tablets and other smart devices.

• Improved “Get a Quote Today” function for faster access to pricing information.

• A greater focus on improving customer service.

• Enhanced user experience- Easier to navigate and find information faster, especially on phones, tablets and other small internet viewing devices.

Unlike the old site, this new one comes with a greater amount of information. More home remodeling articles, more information about the HK Construction team and greater access to price quotes.

The new site follows closely on the heels of the company’s recently enhanced constructions services area.

According to the HK Construction spokesperson and owner Marc Gieselmann, even though they offer a wide selection of services, each specific service is custom-tailored to satisfy the customer’s exact wants and needs.

“Our team of contractors and construction service professionals are carefully selected based on their proven reputation for fine craftsmanship, attention to detail, and their professional manner,” noted Gieselmann.

If you’d like to hear more about what they have to offer, please feel free to call for a completely FREE consultation and/or price quote. They’ll arrange to come over to your property and your earliest convenience, at a time that suits you. Call 858-748-6580 or visit them online and click on the Get a Quote Today button.

When it comes to protecting the value of your home, its contents, and most importantly its occupants, then there is no better choice than having a trusted professional construction company fulfill your home remodeling needs.

Thousands of San Diego homeowners trust HK Construction & Remodel for their wide range of quality products and services. For a FREE quote on home remodeling and construction services in San Diego and all neighboring cities call them today at (858) 748-6580.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Company: HK Construction, Inc.

Owner: Marc Gieselmann, Owner

Location, Poway, CA.

Phone: 858-748-6580

Email: hkc@cox.net

Web: http://hkremodel.com