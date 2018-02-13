Vancouver, Canada – 9th of February 2018 – For more than 20 years the property management company Better Image Property Management has been providing outstanding services to all its clients in the property management market. The company proudly bears the name of the most professional company in the lower mainland having one of the most illustrious reputations in the area and amassing a great network of clients whose great degree of satisfaction alone speaks for itself. This property maintenance Vancouver company has smashed all of its competitors one by one by outsmarting and outdoing them at everything they have been doing. The vast array of services provided is carried out with nothing less than perfection and the staff which does it is known to be the most skilled in the city and region.

What the company does best is of course the property maintenance. They will take care of your litter, do the gardening and make sure your building be it commercial or private will be looking at its best for 365 days a year and will b there to assist you in case you need an extraordinary session. The company is known to not refuse its clients even if the hours are ungodly, moreover Better Image Property services are known to be working when other companies are already shutting their doors. This makes the m by far the most ideal company in the city and this is why tit has gained a lot of contracts with commercial property owners in the city. It simply is the best at what it does and nobody comes close to that.

The company specialises in services like parking maintenance. The entire parking lot will be kept free of all litter, debris and broken glass during each service visit. All perimeter curbs will be swept as often as necessary. Parking lot catch basin drain covers will be cleared during each service visit if required. Handyman services are also available and moreover the company offers some of the most extensive lighting services in town. Exterior or interior lamps on building(s) will be changed as required. Better Image will provide lamps to the Landlord at cost (receipts supplied). Better Image will also pick up and deliver lamps to the property at no extra charge to customer.

Pruning , Sidewalks and Roadways maintenance, Garden beds and Planted areas maintenance, Graffiti removal, Janitorial services, and even lawn mowing, there are specialists for everything and the company will gladly provide them to you so your property will look stunning every day of the year.

