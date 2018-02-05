Market research future published a cooked research report on Global Distributed Control System Market. DCS market is expected to grow with the CAGR of about XX% from 2016 to 2022. Distributed Control System is a platform used in manufacturing industries to control and manage the process. The DCS system has the networking capabilities which are useful in the process management.

Market Highlights

DCS software segment is expected to dominate the market with nearly half of the market share. The recent trend of replacing old control systems with new Distributed Control Systems is expected to act as a major driver for the DCS market. DCS hardware has also emerged as one of the faster growth segments, further with the rapid integration of DCS in the end use industries such as Oil & Gas, energy & power, chemicals and waste water treatment among others is expected to significantly boost the DCS market.

Asia-Pacific regions dominated the DCS Market in 2015

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the largest market for distributed control system in 2015. It is also expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa region is also projected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Key Players for Distributed Control System (DCS) Market:

Siemens AG (Germany),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S),

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.),

Schneider Electric (United Kingdom)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

Study objectives of Distributed Control System and Accessories Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the ten year forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global Distributed Control System market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Distributed Control System market with respect to various factors such as price analysis, supply chain analysis, and porters five force analysis

To provide historical as well as forecast revenue of the market segments & sub-segments with respect to five main geographies namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market segmented by industry, by component, by application and region with respect to the current market size and growth prospective during the forecast period

To provide strategic profiling of key market players, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze market developments of key players such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments, within the global Distributed Control System market

Intended Audience

Submersible Pump manufacturing companies

Oil & gas service providers

Oil & gas industry Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

