Machine Learning Market, By Components (Software Tools, Cloud and web-based APIs), By Service, (Professional services, Managed services), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Automotive), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises) – Global Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

Machine Learning is a part of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that grants computers the capability to learn without being detailed programmed. It mainly focuses on the advancement of the computers programs that can be switch when exposed to new data. It helps the computer to find the hidden insights without being explicitly programmed where to look. It has multiple uses in today’s technology market concerning with safety and security such as face detection, face recognition, Image classification, Speech recognition, antivirus , Google, antispam, genetic, signal diagnosing , whether forecast and manymore.

The factors that promotes the growth of machine learning are its diverse application and its ability to learn and solve real life problems from data. Machine Learning Market is gearing up with an accelerating pace from diagnosing disease to driving cars to stopping crimes. With the growth of digital marketing industry which represents exciting one in it arenas, where machine learning is applied.

The machine learning report can be segmented into submarket such as by components, by enterprise application, by organization size and by region. The components of machine learning can be segmented as software tools, Cloud and web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs) and others such as model validator, decision report/predictor/training, and report storage. The software tools is further subdivided into data storage & archiving and modelling & processing.

Study Objectives of Machine Learning Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Machine Learning market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Machine Learning market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of Components, Services, Enterprise Application , Organization Size and Region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Machine Learning

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Machine Learning Market are – Google Inc. (U.S.), Facebook (U.S), ,IBM Watson (U.S.), Baidu (China), Apple (U.S), Microsoft (U.S.), Cisco(U.S.), Wipro(India), and Nuance Communications(U.S.) , Amazon (U.S) , Intel (U.S.).

Segments:

Machine Learning market for segment on the basis of Solution and service.

By Components:

• Software Tools

• Cloud and web-based APIs

• Others

By Service:

• Professional services

• Managed services

By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

By Application:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• Automotive

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Defense

• Telecom

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Machine Learning market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid advancements in computer programs across different industries has driven the market of Machine Learning in North America closely followed by Europe. European region is expected to dominate in the Machine Learning market by the forecast period owing to fast emerging of startups which mainly focus on innovation and commercialization of machine intelligence technologies. London is Europe’s startup center, mixing capital, proximity to markets, and world-class research hubs.The Asia-Pacific region, though, is expected to emerge as a lucrative market.

Intended Audience

• Cloud service providers

• Telecommunication Companies

• Investors and consultants

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• Safety & Security Providers

