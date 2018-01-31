Market Highlights:

Cloud gaming allows users to play online in a number of ways, such as through PC, on a tablet or even streaming through an adapter hooked up to TV.

Cloud Gaming uses the latest streaming and server technology to enable everything from standard games all the way to high-end ones to run on just about any device. With this user can release from the console and take it to the cloud to game anywhere, anytime, on any device – smartphones, tablets or normal work computer. The major reason for the high growth of this market is the rapid increase in the number of installed base of cloud-gaming capable devices such as the PlayStation 4, PC, and tablets amongst others.

Regional Analysis:

The competitive landscape of global Cloud Gaming Market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. North America is dominating the market of global cloud gaming due to penetration of smartphones and tablets.

Microsoft launched its cloud service platform called Azure. Azure is a comprehensive set of cloud services that developers and IT professionals use to build, deploy and manage applications through our global network of data centers. Microsoft Azure provides some prominent features:

• Azure runs on Microsoft-managed data centers across 26 regions—more countries and regions than AWS and Google Cloud combined. Azure is also the first multinational cloud provider in mainland China.

• Use the game engine of user choice with Visual Studio for rapid game development.

• Build a powerful end-to-end game analytics platform on Azure using tools from Cortana Intelligence.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1368

Asia Pacific is an evolving market for cloud gaming at present and the market is beneficial for gaming vendors. The cloud gaming devices segment is expected to hold enormous opportunities in the next 3–4 years due to the demand for innovative gaming devices from the businesses. The expanding online gaming population, gaming technology innovations and increasing smartphone penetration in the developing countries are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Amazon developed cloud data center for gaming purposes which is known as glacier. Amazon Glacier is a secure, durable, and extremely low-cost cloud storage service for data archiving and long-term backup. It is designed to deliver 99.99% durability, and provides comprehensive security and compliance capabilities that can help meet even the most stringent regulatory requirements. Amazon Glacier is now generally available in the Asia Pacific (Singapore) region. Customers can now use Amazon Glacier in Asia Pacific (Singapore) to reliably and durably store large or small amounts of data for US$0.005 per gigabyte per month, with no up-front expenses or long-term commitments.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-gaming-market-1368

Some of the key players in the market are Sony (Japan), GameFly (USA), Nvidia (USA), Ubitus (USA), Playkey (USA), HaiHong Holding (Singapore), TongFang (China), B Ray Medica, ZhongQing Game (China), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA (U.S.), Amazon (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea) among others.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com