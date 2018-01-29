WHAT: Celebrate love in the heart of Cambridge this Valentine’s Day with Moona, the Eastern Mediterranean dining destination and Eater Boston’s 2017 Restaurant of the Year Readers’ Choice Winner. On Wednesday, February 14th, 2018, the intimate restaurant will offer a carefully curated dinner menu for two in addition to their regular menu.

Prepared by Chef de Cuisine Rory Lee, couples can enjoy the four-course menu for $59 per person or order the specials a la carte. Toast to love with a glass of Cava rosé while enjoying Wellfleet Oysters with green harissa butter and caramelized lemon. The second course features a delicate yet flavorful Arugula & Feta Salad with sour cherries and toasted almonds in a kumquat vanilla vinaigrette. As the night continues, guests can enjoy a delicious Dry Aged Steak with preserved lemon bourbon reduction, asparagus, and taklia whipped potatoes. Finish off the evening with a Chocolate Truffle Trio with roasted grape tahini, Turkish coffee, and hazelnut parsnip.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling Moona 617-945-7448 or visiting www.moonarestaurant.com.

COST: Four-course dinner for two and Cava rosé toast for $59 per person or specials a la carte (prices vary).

WHERE: Moona | 243 Hampshire Street | Cambridge, MA 02139

WHEN: Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 | 5PM – 10PM

MENU:

-First-

Wellfleet Oysters – Green Harissa Butter, Caramelized Lemon

-Second-

Arugula & Feta – Sour Cherries, Toasted Almonds, Kumquat Vanilla Vinaigrette

-Third-

Dry Aged Steak – Preserved Lemon Bourbon Reduction, Asparagus, Taklia Whipped Potatoes

-Fourth-

Chocolate Truffle Trio – Roasted Grape Tahini, Turkish Coffee, Hazelnut Parsnip

About Moona Restaurant:

Moona is the first collaboration between seasoned industry alums and restauranteurs, Mohamad El Zein and Radouan Ouassaidi. The word “moona” or “mouneh” in slang comes from the Arabic word mana or ma’oona, meaning “storing,” or the equivalent of “pantry.” Historically, the moona was prepared during the bountiful harvest for consumption during winter’s harsh days. It provided fundamental nourishment for the daily meal and transformed perishable produce into food with a long shelf life.

Located at 243 Hampshire Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts’ Inman Square, Moona is an intimate 30-seat Eastern Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that specializes in hot and cold mezzas (small plates) by integrating local sourced seasonal ingredients with house made aromatic spices, dried herbs and jams from their own house-made pantry.” For more information please call Moona at (617) 945-7448 or visit www.moonarestaurant.com.

###