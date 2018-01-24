[CABOOLTURE, 24/01/2018] – Shop4Pets, Australia’s leading online supplier of pet supplies, carries a wide selection of products, supplies, and tools for both dogs and cats from emerging Australian brand Scream. The collection includes an extensive range of toys, feeders and grooming tools that are designed for pets’ hygiene, comfort, and well-being.

Scream Dog and Cat Supplies

Founded in 2015, Scream is one of the up-and-coming brands of pet supplies in Australia. Shop4Pets carries a bright collection of Scream pet products that are both high-quality and cost-efficient. From chew toys and food bowls to cat scratchers and nail clippers, Shop4Pets’ selection of Scream products suits a vast array of needs.

Shop4Pets aims to give great-value products to pet parents across Australia. The company has a strong commitment to pet and customer satisfaction. By supplying Scream products, they are able to meet this goal.

The Range

Shop4Pet’s range of Scream supplies includes:

• Bowls and Feeding Accessories – Designed for ‘fun feeding time’, Scream offers both standard and interactive bowls that encourage proper portion control, improved digestion and better nutrient absorption.

• Toys – Shop4Pets supplies an extensive collection of toys for dogs and cats, including Cardboard Rollers, Lattice Balls, and Velvet Squeaky Toys.

• Bedding – The bedding from Scream provides a warm and cosy space for pets to curl up in.

• Grooming – Scream’s selection of nail clippers, combs, rakes, and brushes keep pets’ coat and fur healthy, shiny and smooth.

About Shop4Pets

Shop4Pets is a proudly Australian-owned and -operated company that has everything a client needs for their pets in one online shop. The company provides pet owners and caretakers with healthy, high-quality products. Its commitment to online shoppers translates to exceptional service at all times. The company believes that pets are part of the family; loving, caring and nurturing them are at the heart of their business.

For more information about Shop4Pets and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://www.shop4pets.com.au.