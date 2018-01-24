The global automated CPR devices market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period 2017-2027. A combination of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors is likely to augment market growth during the forecast period. These insights are according to a new research report titled “Automated CPR Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027)” that has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4061

The global automated CPR devices market has witnessed steady growth in the recent past, and the momentum is likely to continue during the assessment period as well. Rising baby boomer population, combined with rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is likely to promote the growth of automated CPR devices market. Government support and funding, combined with advancement in technology are some of the other key factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, sales of automated CPR devices remain concentrated in developed countries on account of the high cost of these devices. This has been identified as a major restraining factor for the growth of the automated CPR devices market.

The report offers detailed segmentation and analysis on the global automated CPR devices market. On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, emergency medical services, ambulatory surgical centers, and speciality clinics. Among these, demand for automated CPR devices is highest in hospitals, and the trend is likely to continue during the assessment period as well.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/automated-cpr-devices-market-112017

The report analyzes the automated CPR devices market in the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Among these, North America and Europe continue to be the leading markets for automated CPR devices. In North America, the US continues to account for the leading share of the market, whereas Canada accounts for a miniscule share. In Europe, demand is being shaped up by growing emphasis on addressing cardiac arrests outside of traditional hospital settings. Although demand is steadily picking up in developing countries, high cost continues to be a major barrier for widespread adoption.

The report also profiled some of the leading players in the automated CPR devices market. Some of the leading names in the market include Brunswick Biomedical Technologies, Physio-Control Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Michigan Instruments, and SunLife Science Inc

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4061

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/