Disappointed over the irked behaviour of Economic offense Wing (EOW) authorities several buyers of A N buildwell builder commercial and residential apartment on Saturday knocked the door of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in hope to get justice.

Spirewoods, a resident and Spireedge a commercial project was launched in sec 103, Gurgaon by A N Buildwell Pvt LTD in the year 2011 in which around 500 buyer’s booked flats. As per BBA the possession was due in 2015 while the work was stopped at site before possession date. The company went into liquidation in March 2016.

According to Vikas Sethi, head, Federation of Spire Edge Customer Association (FOSCA) there are near about 1700 buyers of A N buildwell projects in Gurgaon who have invested money in the projects.

“The builder stopped construction work on projects following lack of money in 2014. Following which we approached High Court who ordered Delhi Police to investigate the matter. The court noted that it is a case of siphoning off huge amount of money of the innocent purchasers and investors, who are still awaiting possession. During the investigation by EOW and Delhi police, S K Hooda director of the company was arrested whereas his partner Sunil Gandhi is still absconding, said Sethi.

“It had been many years and we are still waiting for justice and fair enquiry. The EOW department officials are saving these builders by not conducting fair enquiry,” Alleged Renuka Kulkarni FOSECA.

“Manoj Tiwari have given us assurance and said that he will talk to the concerned authorities,” said Kulkatni.