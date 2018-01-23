This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Oryzenin at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Oryzenin Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Oryzenin during the forecast period.

Global Oryzenin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13% and 15% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Oryzenin is a glutelin present in rice and it makes up large part of protein in rice, though rice contains only 7% protein, compared to other grains. Glutelins possess a well-defined structure. Oryzenin is a low molecular weight glutelin and it does not dissolve in alcohol and water. Oryzenin contains amino acids and branch chain amino acids. Oryzenin helps in increasing power, increasing size of skeletal muscles, attaining leaner and stronger body. Oryzenin find applications in some food and beverages industries, due to high protein content and its properties such as emulsification, texturizing, gelling, foaming, solubility, viscosity, water binding and some others. Oryzenin based products are safe alternative for people with gluten intolerance.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/5

Market Insights

Major companies such as Axiom Foods Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Ricebran Technologies, Golden Grain Group and some others focus on Research and Development and innovation to create products such as cholesterol free, dairy free, gluten free, GMO free and soy free, to meet the requirement of specific customer bases. Increasing health consciousness among people and their need for natural proteins to supplement their fitness activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global Oryzenin market. Due to the functional properties, the rice protein is witnessing significant increase in demand and it is driving the growth of Oryzenin market. Increasing awareness about the plant protein and the cost-effectiveness of plant protein relative to animal protein are enhancing the growth of demand for Oryzenin. As it is easier to handle and transportation, cheaper compared to wet type, dry type of Oryzenin accounts for highest market share, in the global Oryzenin market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Oryzenin Market. Moreover, the global Oryzenin Market is segmented by Product Type, by Form, and by Application. The Oryzenin market by product type covers Concentrates, Hydrolysates, Isolates and some others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as Dry and Liquid. Based on Application, the market is segmented as Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Alternatives, Food & Beverages, Meat Analogs & Extenders and some others.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/5

Company profiles

Axiom Foods Inc

AIDP Inc

BENEO GmbH

Bioway Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd

Golden Grain Group Ltd

Green Labs LLC

Kerry Group Plc

Ribus Inc

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng & Biotechnology Co.Ltd

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Oryzenin Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Oryzenin Market Analysis, By Additive Product Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Oryzenin market analysis, by Form (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7. Global Oryzenin market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8. Global Oryzenin market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

9. Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/oryzenin_market