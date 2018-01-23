The heated tanks from Colorado’s storage tank specialists have impressed several customers for its ability to store temperature-sensitive products without consuming too much electricity.

[ENGLEWOOD, 1/24/2018] – Heartland Tank Services recognizes the energy and time put into above ground storage of temperature-sensitive products. In its efforts to deliver the highest quality products and services, the Colorado company has developed the heated, insulated tank system, which manufacturers can install on new or existing tanks. Several customers have implemented the system with positive results.

After Field Testing

Heartland Tank Services shares, “The Arthur Companies in Harvey, North Dakota had data whether their heated, insulated tank maintained a product temperature of 46 degrees despite the outside temperature reaching down to -20 degrees. The systems enabled these customers to store the temperature sensitive products throughout the winter without salting, providing them an upper hand to buy product at lower prices and have it on hand whenever a customer needs it.

The company adds that other customers have used the heated, insulated tank system to keep products containing 32 percent liquid nitrogen and ammonium thiosulfate from salting out in cold temperatures. Even in extreme weather conditions, the system did not have to consume more electricity than necessary.

Designed for Energy Efficiency

Heartland Tank Services explains that the system’s black insulation panels allow for energy efficiency. With black absorbing the heat of the sun, the system can contain the heat in the tank, even when outside temperature drops.

The company adds, “Thus, the sun and the insulation coefficient of the panels are what keep your energy bill low.”

Aside from offering energy efficiency, the heated, insulated system also simplifies operations. The system automates monitoring of product temperature, capable of monitoring the stored product’s temperature with only minimal supervision required. Operators simply need to set the minimum temperature and inspect the automation monitor periodically.

About Heartland Tank Services

Heartland Tank Services, a sister company of Heartland Tank, LLC, emerged to address the increasing need for API-certified inspectors in the fertilizer tank industry. It has branches in Oklahoma and Colorado, consistently delivering the highest quality products and services. Heartland Tank Services provides above ground tank construction, storage tank and liner cleaning, tank repair and modification, API 653 storage tank inspection, and more.

Visit http://heartlandtankservices.com today for further information.