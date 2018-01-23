Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the big data security market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the big data security market.

The implementation of Big Data Software Security Market solutions by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into banking and finance. The big data security is gaining demand as organization seek to increase their business productivity by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based Big Data Security solution.

Major Key Players:

• IBM (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (U.S.)

• Mcafee LLC (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fireeye, Inc. (U.S.)

• Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)

• Logrhythm, Inc. (U.S.)

• Proofpoint, Inc. (U.S.)

Big Data Security Market Segmentation

The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes cloud and on-premise. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enables enterprise to focus on core business competencies.

It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to managing and coordinating business activities and helps in increasing the overall business productivity.

Market Research Analysis:

The big data security market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve data security in organizations. Changing banking regulation, that requires changes in documents and financial transaction is driving the market in the region. According to the study, the big data security market will show considerable growth Europe region.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as enterprises are continuously investing into research and development of big data security market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting big data security software at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, digitization and robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region.

By vertical segment, BFSI and healthcare sector is driving the big data security market. The region is witnessing high growth in big data security market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and increasing cyber-attacks.

Big Data Security Market by Component:

By Software

• Encryption

• Data Masking

• Access Control

• Security Intelligence

• Data Governance

By Service

• Professional services

• Managed services

Big Data Security Market by Technology:

• Identity And Access Management (IAM)

• Security Information And Event Management (SIEM)

• Unified Threat Management (UTM)

• Intrusion Defense Systems (IDS)/ Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS)

Big Data Security Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Big Data Security Market by Organization Size:

• Small And Medium Organization

• Large Organization

Big Data Security Market by Vertical:

• Government and Defense

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education

• Others (manufacturing, oil and gas, and media and entertainment)

Intended Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

