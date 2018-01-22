This report on the Psoriasis Treatment Market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Approval of new biologics, increase in access for the treatment in developing market, increase in the number of psoriasis patients, are boosting the growth of the global Psoriasis Treatment market. Increase in the incidence of Psoriasis and skin disorders, and novel pipeline drugs are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of global Psoriasis Treatment market during the forecast period.

The Psoriasis Treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on products, distribution channel, therapy type and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Psoriasis Treatment market.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market – Segmentation

In this report, the market segments have been analyzed based on availability of approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technological systems by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into TNF Inhibitors, Vitamin D analogues or its combination, Interleukin Blockers and Others. Interleukin blockers segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the near future due to its increasing use and its ability to act selectively by targeting the proteins. The segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR rate during forecast period.

Based on Therapy type, the global Psoriasis Treatment market has been segmented into Topical Therapeutic Drugs, Systemic Therapeutic Drugs, Combinations of therapies & others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in demand for the therapies, availability of the drug products, and cost of therapy and severity of the disease.

Different types of distribution channels are responsible for making the psoriasis treatment available in the market. The distribution channels are Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy and the online sales. Under the distribution channel segment, hospital pharmacy plays a major role followed by retail pharmacy and online sales.

Geographically, the global Psoriasis Treatment market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global Psoriasis Treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., LEO Pharma A/S and Biogen.

The Global Psoriasis Treatment Market has been segmented as given below:

Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Product

TNF Inhibitors

Vitamin D Analogues or Combinations

Interleukin Blockers

Others

Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Therapy

Topical Therapeutic Drugs

Systemic Therapeutic Drugs

Combinations

Others

Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Others

Psoriasis Treatment Market, by Region

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

