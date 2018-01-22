Market Scenario:

Egg powder is produced from raw eggs by dehydrating or spray drying methods. Spray drying is a method to produce a dry powder egg by treating it with hot gas rapidly. Dehydration is done by removing water content from the raw eggs at a high temperature and is also ensured that any of the components is not lost. This process helps to provide a longer shelf life for the product.

Egg powder is gaining popularity among various industries owing to its high nutritional and health beneficial attributes, which are the major driving factors for the growth of the global egg powder market. Growing application of egg powder in various food and beverage industries such as bakery and confectionery, functional foods & beverages, and food supplements is boosting the growth of the egg powder market. Consumer preference towards egg powder in supplements & functional food products is projected to surge the growth of the egg powder market. Moreover, growing demand for convenience food & beverage products has surged the demand for egg powder.

Also, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in developing nation is considered to be the significant reason for the rising growth of the egg powder in the near future. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the egg powder market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5237

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global egg powder market: Adriaan Goede BV (the Netherlands), Ovostar Union N.V. (the Netherlands), Rose Acre Farms, Inc. (U.S.), Bouwhuis Enthoven BV (the Netherlands), Eierhandel Wulro B.V. (the Netherlands), Henningsen Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Interovo Egg Group BV (the Netherlands), Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Oskaloosa Food Products Corp. (U.S.), and Farm Pride Foods Limited (Australia)

Key Findings:

The European region is dominating the global egg powder market

Egg powder have a massive opportunity in the functional foods & beverages industry

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the egg powder market. India and China have a huge potential and likely to continue over the review period of 2017-2023

Market Segments:

Global Egg Powder Market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into egg albumen powder, egg yolk powder, whole egg powder, and others. Among all, the whole egg powder segment is dominating the market followed by egg yolk powder. Use of whole egg powder as an alternative to raw egg in the bakery industry is driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into bakery & confectionery, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, functional foods, functional beverages, and others. Among all, the bakery & confectionery segment is dominating the market owing to high application of egg powder in bakery and confectionery products. However, sports nutrition segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/egg-powder-market-5237

Regional Analysis:

Global Egg Powder Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the market followed by the Asia Pacific. High inclination of consumers towards functional foods & beverages in Europe is driving the egg powder market of this region. Among the European countries, Germany is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion during the review period. The U.S. is the major contributor to the North American market owing to increasing health conscious population followed by increasing the consumption of egg powder in this region.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest egg powder market and is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. India and China are the major contributors to this region owing to increasing health awareness and increasing consumption of egg powder in the functional foods & beverages, supplements, and other food products. Latin America is also expected to witness a moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major contributor.