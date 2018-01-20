SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier of Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld airline alliance has introduced four narrow body flights to support its daily wide-body operations between Dubai and its Colombo hub. Accordingly, the additional flights are operated on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

This step has been taken in view of the growing demand for air travel between the two cities and the enhanced service is expected to allow the National Carrier to facilitate more passengers.

SriLankan Airlines Manager-UAE, Ms. Desiree Premachandra said, “SriLankan Airlines has been strategically expanding its reach and thereby offering our passengers an enhanced travel experience and an extensive range of destinations. As we see a growing demand for travel between Dubai and Colombo, introduction of additional frequencies allow us to reach to a wider customer base.”

With the latest development, SriLankan Airlines’ passengers who travel between Dubai and Colombo will now be able to experience the trademark SriLankan warmth and hospitality amidst a host of onboard comforts such as modern inflight entertainment and delectable meals. The Airline also offers competitive introductory fares together with 50 kilogrammes of free baggage for travel up to March 31, 2018 on the newly introduced narrow body flights.

Flight Number Routing Day Of Operation Departure Dubai Arrival Colombo

UL 232 Dubai- Colombo Tue , Sun 1700 2255

UL 232 Dubai – Colombo Wed , Fri 1900 0055 +1

Flight Number Routing Day of Operation Departure Colombo Arrival Dubai

UL 231 Colombo – Dubai Tue , Sun 1245 1600

UL 231 Colombo – Dubai Wed, Fri 1410 1800

All times local and subject to change

Those intending to travel beyond Colombo may choose from the Airlines’ extensive network which includes over 130 flights a week to 12 Indian destinations, 15 flights a week to three Chinese hubs in addition to its latest addition – daily nonstop services to Melbourne.

The Airline’s narrow body fleet consists of Airbus A320, A321, A320neo and A321neo aircraft offering its passengers a smooth journey amidst the comforts of contemporary air travel. The Airline’s sophisticated A330-300 aircraft offer an

unmatchable travel experience, with its elegant cabin ambience complete with mood lighting and state-of-the-art inflight entertainment. Wi-Fi connectivity is available on its A330-300, A320neo and A321neo aircraft allowing the passengers the luxury of staying connected; making calls or sending mails and browsing.

The Airline currently operates over sixty weekly flights out of nine Middle Eastern destinations, which include eleven flights a week out of Doha and daily services out of Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait to Colombo.

About SriLankan Airlines:

SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier for Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld alliance, is an award-winning airline with a firm reputation as a global leader in service, comfort, safety, reliability, and punctuality.

Launched in 1979, the airline’s hub is located at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo providing convenient connections to its global network (including codeshare partners) of 103 destinations in 48 countries around the world. Its direct route map covers major cities across the Europe, Middle East, India, South East Asia and the Far East. The Airline operates an all Airbus fleet including a state-of-the-art A330-300 and modern A320/321neo fleet.

Awards include World’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean- World Travel Awards 2017, Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline-World Travel Awards- 2017, Asia’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean- World Travel Awards-2017, Best Full Service Airline- Asia by Future Travel Awards, APEX Award for Service Excellence, Best Airline in South Asia from Travel Trade Gazette, World’s Most Reliable Operator of Airbus A330s by Airbus Industrie, and the Etihad Global Excellence Award for Best Regional Caterer.

SriLankan’s entry to oneworld

SriLankan Airlines joined the oneworld airline alliance on May 1,2014 as the first carrier from the Indian Sub-continent. SriLankan now flies alongside some of the biggest and premier brands in the airline business – airberlin, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar Airways, Iberia, Japan Airlines, LAN, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Royal Jordanian and S7 airlines. Together with its oneworld membership, the flagship carrier of Sri Lanka offers its customers convenient connections to a thousand destinations in over 150 countries, opportunities to earn and redeem frequent flyer miles any oneworld carrier and access to over 500 lounges for top tier frequent flyers.

www.srilankan.com