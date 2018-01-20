Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Reactive Dyes Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Huntsman International LLC., BASF SE, NIPPON KAYAKU CO. LTD., Sumika Chemtex Co., Ltd., Archroma, Colourtex, Kiri Industries Ltd., IM Dye Chem, Roop dyes and Intermediates, Kevin India Co. among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Reactive DyesMarket and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Reactive Dyes Market – Overview

Reactive Dyes belongs to a class of organic compounds which is predominantly used for tinting textiles. Reactive Dyes possess excellent property in the formation of covalent bonds with the substrate that is to be colored, moreover these form chemical bind with fiber, which is the main component of cotton fibers. These are majorly utilized in end use application such as nylon, cotton, wool, leather, and silk. The Reactive Dyes Market is estimated to grow tremendously and register a strong growth during the forecast period. Growth of Global Reactive Dyes Market is predominantly driven by textile and leather industry. Furthermore, textile industry is expected to witness considerable growth on account of various factors such as increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing consumer trends. Textile industry is among the largest application segment for dyes and dyestuff and is predicted to offer a progressive scope for the reactive dye market over the assessment period. Additionally, constantly changing fashion trend along with the rising popularity of various clothing brands is estimated to drive textile industry, which in turn, is predicted to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, stringent regulations imposed by various government agencies in the use of synthetic based reactive dyes can hinder the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market for Reactive Dyes followed by North America and Europe in 2016. The Asia Pacific region provide huge growth potential for Reactive Dyes and is predicted to register highest CAGR on account of continuous growth of textile, paper, and leather industry specifically in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, end use industrial growth in various countries of Asia Pacific such as South Korea, India, Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Furthermore, increasing investment by major companies and shifting of manufacturing facilities as well as end use industries expansion in this region is predicted to propel the reactive dyes regional market growth. North American market is expected to witness substantial growth due to expansion of textile sector. Europe is estimated to witness moderate growth owing to the significant growth of leather and textile industries. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies in Europe and North America is expected to slightly hamper market growth.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3870

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 2016– Huntsman Corporation signed an agreement for strategic partnership with Jihua Group, a China based company. With this agreement, textile division of Huntsman Corporation and Jihua Group will cooperate to meet the increasing demand for dye and dye intermediates for China’s textile sector. The strategic partnership will strengthen the group’s capabilities of serving customers in China and further speedily expand their business across the globe.

July 2016– Bodal Chemicals, one of the leading producer of dyes intermediate and dyestuff based at Ahmedabad, plan to expand its dyestuff manufacturing at its Vadodara facility. The company will expand its business in two phases. In first phase the company will expand dyestuff production capacity by 8000 MTPA and in second phase the company will increase production capacity from 17000 MTPA to 25000 MTPA. With this expansion the company strengthen its position in dye intermediate market.

September 2015– Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd planned to set up reactive dye manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 3000 tonnes. As with increase in dye manufacturing demand, company will expand its dyes intermediate capacity of H acid by 750 tonnes and vinyl sulphone by 1000 toness. With this expansion in manufacturing unit, company strengthen its position in global market.

Competitive Landscape

The Reactive Dyes Market Report Analyses the degree of competition among the market players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The global reactive dyes market consist of various players operating in the market including large scale and medium size manufacturers. This industry is concentrating towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as medium scale and key operating players are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, and India. Furthermore, reactive dyes manufacturers from Europe and North America are planning to expand their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific region in order to meet the demand for reactive dyes in this region. In addition to this, manufacturers operating in this region are expanding their production capacity in order to strengthen their position and to meet the demand for increasing textile sector. Moreover, the market is rising with a substantial growth rate which raises the competitive rivalry among the industry players.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/reactive-dyes-market-3870

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com