According to a new report Global Thermal Printing Market, published by KBV research, the Global Thermal Printing Market size is expected to reach $53.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Barcode Printers Printer Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Kiosk & Ticket Printers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global POS Printer Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Toshiba Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Thermal Printing market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Thermal Printing Market
Thermal Printing Market Size
The Industrial Format market holds the largest market share in Global Thermal Printing Market by Format Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Desktop Format market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Mobile Format market would garner market size of $9,545.9 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Thermal Printing Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Manufacturing & Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Healthcare & Hospitality market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Thermal Printing Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sato Holdings, Honeywell International, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., BIXOLON, Brother Industries, Ltd., and TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
Global Thermal Printing Market Size Segmentation
By Offering
Printer
Barcode Printers
Kiosk & Ticket Printers
POS Printer
Card Printers
Others
Supplies
By Format Type
Industrial Format
Desktop Format
Mobile Format
By Vertical
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing & Industrial
Healthcare & Hospitality
Government
Others
By Geography
North America Thermal Printing Market Size
US Thermal Printing Market Size
Canada Thermal Printing Market Size
Mexico Thermal Printing Market Size
Rest of North America Thermal Printing Market Size
Europe Thermal Printing Market
Germany Thermal Printing Market
UK Thermal Printing Market
France Thermal Printing Market
Russia Thermal Printing Market
Spain Thermal Printing Market
Italy Thermal Printing Market
Rest of Europe Thermal Printing Market
Asia Pacific Thermal Printing Market
China Thermal Printing Market
Japan Thermal Printing Market
India Thermal Printing Market
South Korea Thermal Printing Market
Singapore Thermal Printing Market
Malaysia Thermal Printing Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Thermal Printing Market
LAMEA Thermal Printing Market
Brazil Thermal Printing Market
Argentina Thermal Printing Market
UAE Thermal Printing Market
Saudi Arabia Thermal Printing Market
South Africa Thermal Printing Market
Nigeria Thermal Printing Market
Rest of LAMEA Thermal Printing Market
Companies Profiled
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Sato Holdings
Honeywell International, Inc.
Seiko Epson Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Toshiba Corporation
Star Micronics Co. Ltd.
BIXOLON
Brother Industries, Ltd.
TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
