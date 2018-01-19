According to a new report Global Thermal Printing Market, published by KBV research, the Global Thermal Printing Market size is expected to reach $53.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Barcode Printers Printer Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Kiosk & Ticket Printers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global POS Printer Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Toshiba Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Thermal Printing market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Thermal Printing Market

Thermal Printing Market Size

The Industrial Format market holds the largest market share in Global Thermal Printing Market by Format Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Desktop Format market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Mobile Format market would garner market size of $9,545.9 million by 2023.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Thermal Printing Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Manufacturing & Industrial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Healthcare & Hospitality market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Thermal Printing Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sato Holdings, Honeywell International, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., BIXOLON, Brother Industries, Ltd., and TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Global Thermal Printing Market Size Segmentation

By Offering

Printer

Barcode Printers

Kiosk & Ticket Printers

POS Printer

Card Printers

Others

Supplies

By Format Type

Industrial Format

Desktop Format

Mobile Format

By Vertical

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing & Industrial

Healthcare & Hospitality

Government

Others

By Geography

North America Thermal Printing Market Size

US Thermal Printing Market Size

Canada Thermal Printing Market Size

Mexico Thermal Printing Market Size

Rest of North America Thermal Printing Market Size

Europe Thermal Printing Market

Germany Thermal Printing Market

UK Thermal Printing Market

France Thermal Printing Market

Russia Thermal Printing Market

Spain Thermal Printing Market

Italy Thermal Printing Market

Rest of Europe Thermal Printing Market

Asia Pacific Thermal Printing Market

China Thermal Printing Market

Japan Thermal Printing Market

India Thermal Printing Market

South Korea Thermal Printing Market

Singapore Thermal Printing Market

Malaysia Thermal Printing Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Thermal Printing Market

LAMEA Thermal Printing Market

Brazil Thermal Printing Market

Argentina Thermal Printing Market

UAE Thermal Printing Market

Saudi Arabia Thermal Printing Market

South Africa Thermal Printing Market

Nigeria Thermal Printing Market

Rest of LAMEA Thermal Printing Market

Companies Profiled

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sato Holdings

Honeywell International, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Star Micronics Co. Ltd.

BIXOLON

Brother Industries, Ltd.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

