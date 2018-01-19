Telecom API Market, By Type (Presence detection data, Location determination data, SCM, SDM), By Service (SMS, MMS, and RCS API, Payment API, Location API, Identity Management, WebRTC), By User (Enterprise, Internal Telecom, Partner, Long Tail Developer) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

The telecommunication industry is growing continuously due to rapid innovations and IT modernizations. An API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of programming instructions and programming standards for accessing a web-based software application. The telecom API is an application programming interface which plays a major role for developing any big software. The telecom APIs are developed to add telecom related features in different cloud applications or web applications. Telecom API is used to improve the customer experience and market the mobile applications among end-users. There are many telecom API’s that are used for messaging, location, and payments.

The rapid penetration of cloud-based technologies and increasing use of mobile data are the two major key drivers for the Telecom API Market. Benefits of telecom API can be listed as, they provide extra functionality to the existing system, and they enhance the performance of existing solutions and others. Apart from it lesser time to market and costs savings are major advantages of telecom API which are responsible for the growth of market.

There are three different types of telecom APIs as Presence detection data, Location determination data, Service Configuration Management (SCM), and Subscriber Data Management (SDM). The Service Configuration Management (SCM) represents the tools which allow the service provider or the customer to alter the service parameters. Subscriber Data Management (SDM) is simply concerned about the data that resides with a service provider. The telecom APIs are used in various services as SMS, payments, webRTC, identity management and others.

The global Telecom API market is expected to grow at USD ~258 Billion by 2022, at ~18% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Study Objectives of Telecom API Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Telecom API market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Telecom API market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, service and user type.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Telecom API

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Telecom API Market are – Telefonica (Spain), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Apigee Corporation (U.S.), Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Nexmo, Inc. (U.S.), Fortumo (Estonia), LocationSmart (U.S.), Aspect Software (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Telecom API Market by Type:

• Presence Detection Data

• Location Determination Data

• Service Configuration Management (SCM)

• Subscriber Data Management (SDM)

Telecom API Market by Service:

• SMS, MMS, and RCS API

• Payment API

• Location API

Identity Management

• WebRTC

• Others

Telecom API Market by User type:

• Enterprise Developer

• Internal Telecom Developer

• Partner Developer

• Long Tail Developer

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Telecom API market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rising popularity of smartphones, tablets and others has driven the market of Telecom API in North America. North America dominates the telecom API market followed by Asia-Pacific region. The increasing trend of smartphones is majorly observed in Asia-Pacific region and the countries like China, Japan, Korea and India are advancing in their technologies rapidly. The Telecom API market is expected to grow steadily in Europe and Latin America regions over the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

• API aggregators

• Mobile network carriers

• Telecom managed service providers

• Mobile device manufactures

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

