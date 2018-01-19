Exposure to harmful sewer gases was revealed to have adverse effects on human health, studies said. NaturalFlow, a company that provides wastewater and sewage treatment systems in New Zealand, provides a natural alternative to traditional septic tanks. Their products’ natural method lessens the risk of chemical exposure and environment contamination.

[MAUNGATUROTO, 19/1/2018] – Studies showed that sewer gas exposure presented health risks in adults, especially in sewer workers. Common illnesses that can be obtained include respiratory complications, cardiovascular problems, and neurological conditions.

Sewer gas is a mixture of toxic and nontoxic gases created by sewage systems coming from decomposed household and industrial waste. Sewer gases may include harmful substances like sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen sulphides.

Exposure to Hydrogen Sulphide

A study published in the tenth-anniversary journal of Public Library of Science revealed that Rotorua City in New Zealand has a significant number of inhabitants exposed to ambient hydrogen sulphide, an acutely toxic gas that has direct effects on the nervous system. The study cited that sewer workers, both smoking and non-smoking, had reduced respiratory functions due to chronic low-level exposure to hydrogen sulphide. Its main effects trigger at concentrations higher than 500 parts per million (ppm).

Another study that focused on hydrogen sulphide exposure added that neurological effects were more significant in children exposed to the substance than in adults. The study covered hydrogen sulphide exposure in places where it is most common such as sewers, geothermal sites and oil sites.

Natural Risk-Free Sewage Treatment

Natural Flow, a leader in eco-sustainable and odourless wastewater systems, offers a natural, environment-friendly approach to home and industrial sewage treatment. Their products’ natural method not only lessens exposure to harmful sewer gases like hydrogen sulphide but also prevents sewage contamination to farms, fisheries and groundwater.

“NaturalFlow’s approach separates the solids and liquid right at the beginning of the treatment process, reducing them down to harmless humus by way of vermiculture and other natural media processes. The liquid, now extremely free of contaminants, is furthered filtered before being returned to the environment,” says the company.

One of NaturalFlow’s products, the NF1100 Treatment System, makes use of natural processes to turn wastewater into irrigation water. It does not require mechanisms, electricity or chemicals to do its job.

About NaturalFlow

NaturalFlow is a leading provider of passive wastewater and sewage treatment systems in New Zealand. Their products suit homes, businesses and steep rural locations with low soakage. Their sewage treatment systems mimic the natural processes of the forest floor and require minimal maintenance.

To learn more about their services, visit https://www.naturalflow.co.nz.