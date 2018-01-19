“The Report Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
This report studies the global AI in Agriculture market, analyzes and researches the AI in Agriculture development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
Deere & Company
Microsoft
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
Granular
Descartes Labs
Prospera
Mavrx
Awhere
Gamaya
Ec2ce
Precision Hawk
Skysquirrel Technologies
Cainthus
Tule Technologies
Resson
Farmbot
Connecterra
Vision Robotics
Harvest Croo
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Trace Genomics
Vine Rangers
Cropx
Spensa Technologies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
AI-As-A-Service
Market segment by Application, AI in Agriculture can be split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Other Applications
Table of Contents
Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of AI in Agriculture
1.1 AI in Agriculture Market Overview
1.1.1 AI in Agriculture Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 AI in Agriculture Market by Type
1.3.1 Hardware
1.3.2 Software
1.3.3 AI-As-A-Service
1.4 AI in Agriculture Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Precision Farming
1.4.2 Livestock Monitoring
1.4.3 Drone Analytics
1.4.4 Agriculture Robots
1.4.5 Other Applications
2 Global AI in Agriculture Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Deere & Company
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Microsoft
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Agribotix
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Granular
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Descartes Labs
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Prospera
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Mavrx
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Awhere
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Gamaya
3.12 Ec2ce
3.13 Precision Hawk
3.14 Skysquirrel Technologies
3.15 Cainthus
3.16 Tule Technologies
3.17 Resson
3.18 Farmbot
3.19 Connecterra
3.20 Vision Robotics
3.21 Harvest Croo
3.22 Autonomous Tractor Corporation
3.23 Trace Genomics
3.24 Vine Rangers
3.25 Cropx
3.26 Spensa Technologies
4 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of AI in Agriculture in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of AI in Agriculture
5 United States AI in Agriculture Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States AI in Agriculture Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States AI in Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
