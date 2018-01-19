“The Report Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

This report studies the global AI in Agriculture market, analyzes and researches the AI in Agriculture development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

Granular

Descartes Labs

Prospera

Mavrx

Awhere

Gamaya

Ec2ce

Precision Hawk

Skysquirrel Technologies

Cainthus

Tule Technologies

Resson

Farmbot

Connecterra

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Trace Genomics

Vine Rangers

Cropx

Spensa Technologies

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1417821

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

AI-As-A-Service

Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1417821/global-ai-in-agriculture-size-market-research-reports/toc

Market segment by Application, AI in Agriculture can be split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Other Applications

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1417821/global-ai-in-agriculture-size-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of AI in Agriculture

1.1 AI in Agriculture Market Overview

1.1.1 AI in Agriculture Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 AI in Agriculture Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.3.3 AI-As-A-Service

1.4 AI in Agriculture Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Precision Farming

1.4.2 Livestock Monitoring

1.4.3 Drone Analytics

1.4.4 Agriculture Robots

1.4.5 Other Applications

2 Global AI in Agriculture Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 AI in Agriculture Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Deere & Company

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Microsoft

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Agribotix

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Granular

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Descartes Labs

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Prospera

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Mavrx

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Awhere

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 AI in Agriculture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Gamaya

3.12 Ec2ce

3.13 Precision Hawk

3.14 Skysquirrel Technologies

3.15 Cainthus

3.16 Tule Technologies

3.17 Resson

3.18 Farmbot

3.19 Connecterra

3.20 Vision Robotics

3.21 Harvest Croo

3.22 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

3.23 Trace Genomics

3.24 Vine Rangers

3.25 Cropx

3.26 Spensa Technologies

4 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global AI in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of AI in Agriculture in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of AI in Agriculture

5 United States AI in Agriculture Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States AI in Agriculture Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States AI in Agriculture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz