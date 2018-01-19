Web application firewalls can be either a network-based or host-based service. It is typically arranged through a proxy and placed in front of one or more web applications. In real time or near-real time, web application firewall monitors traffic before it reaches the web application, analyzing all requests using a rule base to filter out potentially harmful traffic or traffic patterns. Web application firewalls are a common security control used by enterprises to protect web applications against zero-day exploits, impersonation and known vulnerabilities and attackers. Web application firewall solutions are essential to protect organizations from potential cyber threats.

Increasing need for information security in today”s internet world is expected to be a key driver for the global web application firewall market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/web-application-firewall-market/). In addition, growing dependency on the internet by various industry verticals, and concerns regarding security and cyber theft are major factors contributing to growth of the global web application firewall market. Companies are investing heavily on either deploying web application firewall on-premise or on cloud in order to keep track of the data that is being shared inter-organizations.

However, high cost of deployment is a major factor restraining growth of the global web application firewall market. Additionally, limited executive awareness about web application firewall is also a major factor hampering growth of the global web applications firewall market.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/web-application-firewall-market/#inquiry

The global web application firewall market has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region. On the basis of deployment type, the global web application firewall market is segmented into cloud-based web application firewall, and on-premise web application firewall. on the basis of end user into, E-commerce, BFSI, and government. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global web application firewall market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to strong presence of major players in the region such as Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. Europe accounts for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global web application firewall market followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively.

Key players in web application firewalls market include Dell SonicWall, Amazon Web Services, Qualys, Inc., ModSecurity, Citrix Systems, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Imperva, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc. and Barracuda Networks, Inc.