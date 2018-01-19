A biometric device is a security and authentication device that uses biometric sensors to verify or recognize identity of an individual. Biometric sensors are transducer that convert biometric treat such as fingerprint, voice, face, etc. of a person into an electrical signal. These sensors read or measures pressure, temperature, light, electrical capacity or any other kind of energy.

Increasing adoption of biometric-based identity and authentication methods by various end-use industries owing to increasing security threats (https://marketresearch.biz/report/biometric-sensors-market/) and incidences of duplicate identity cases are major factors driving growth of the global biometric sensors market. In addition, increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, smart wearables etc. that uses biometric sensors for various function such as authentication, to measure heart rate, etc. are other factors driving growth of the global biometric sensors market. Rising application of biometric technology in finger and facial scan solutions in security, banking, and defense sectors is further propelling growth of the global biometric sensors market.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/biometric-sensors-market/#inquiry

Major factors hampering growth of the global biometric sensors market are concerns regarding privacy of biometric data and identity duplication. In addition, high investment for R&D is another major factor hampering growth of the global biometrics sensors market.

Various industry verticals are adopting multimodal or multi-factor authentication, which is current trend in the market. Also, biometric sensors are used in research and medical labs, commercial and residential buildings, and in smart weapons.

The global biometric sensors market is segmented on the basis of sensor type, application, end-use industry, and region.

North America dominates the global biometric sensors market and accounts for XX.X% of the market share. This growth is attributed to increasing application of biometric technology in commercial centers, military and defense sector, and international airports. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period owing to presence of major sensors and consumer electronics vendors in this region. The market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global biometric sensors market are CrossMatch Technologies Inc., 3M Cogent, NEC Corporation, Fulcrum Biometrics, Infineon Technologies AG, ZKTeco Inc., Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab, Suprema Inc., and IDEX ASA.