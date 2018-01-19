This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Feed Protein Ingredient at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2015 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Feed Protein Ingredient during the forecast period.

The report on global feed protein ingredient market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to the report the global feed protein ingredient market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between XX % to XX % from 2017 to 2023. The global feed protein ingredient market was worth USD 4 billion in 2015.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Feed Protein Ingredient over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Feed Protein Ingredient market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the North America Feed protein ingredient market. On the basis of countries, the India, China, and Russia, Brazil, and Argentina led the global Feed protein ingredient market in 2015. Growing consumption worldwide has played a major role in driving the Feed protein ingredient market. Similarly, factors such as increasing population, rapid urbanization, and increased export of beef from India and rising production of livestock are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Feed protein ingredient market.

Companies mentioned:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• Darling International Inc

• The Scoular Company

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Roquette Freres

• Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK)

• Bunge Ltd.

• Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh

• Lansing Trade Group LLC.

• Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana

