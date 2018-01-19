The report on Process Analytical Technology Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Process Analytical Technology Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Process Analytical Technology Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Process Analytical Technology Market.

The report on global Process Analytical Technology Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global Process Analytical Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13.0% and 13.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 1.56 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Process Analytical Technology is driven by factors such as Requirement for Manufacturing Process Effectiveness Leading to Quality Improvement, Technological Advancements, and Government Regulations. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Process Analytical Technology Deployment. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Emerging Markets Offer Profitable Growth Opportunities, Increasing Acceptance of Analytical Instruments in Bioprocesses.

Segments Covered

The report on global Process Analytical Technology Market covers the segments based on Products and Services, Technique, Measurement and End User. The Products and Services of Process Analytical Technology include Products and Services. The technique segment includes Chromatography, Particle Size Analysis, Spectroscopy, Capillary Electrophoresis and Other Techniques. On the basis of Measurement the global Process Analytical Technology Market is segmented as In-Line Measurement, At-Line Measurement, On-Line Measurement, and Off-Line Measurement. On the basis of End User Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations and Other End Users .

Company profiles

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Danaher Corporation (AbSciex LLC)

Emerson Electric Co.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group)

ABB Ltd.

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Process Analytical Technology Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Process Analytical Technology Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Process Analytical Technology Market analysis, by Technique (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Process Analytical Technology Market analysis, by Measurement (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Process Analytical Technology Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Process Analytical Technology Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

