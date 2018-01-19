Bharatnatyam ‘Arangetram’ of N.Maanasa Ranga, Disciple of Guru Dr. Raksha Karthik, will be held on Sunday 21st January from 6 pm onwards at St. John’s Auditorium, Bengaluru . Bharatanatyam tradition has a notable ritual in its training system called “Rangapravesh” or Arangatram. It is that ritual which gives an official stamp of recognition to a dancer to exhibit one’s talents before the public and art-connoissures.

Maanasa says, “At the tender age of three, my mother introduced me to this ocean of dance with baby “adavus” . Bharatnatyam has opened my doors to a new horizon giving me an artist identity. As I dance, I experience ‘being with God’ which has given me a new lease of life.”