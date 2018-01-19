AJ Glass Splashbacks is pleased to announce that they have added more colour options in their collection of splashbacks. Interior designers and homeowners will now get a chance to choose from over 1400 different hues and tones. The family-run business’ aim of increasing the colour choices is basically to ensure that everyone can find the kind of splashback that they are looking for.

“To ease the colour selection process, we offer our customers the use of various charts, such as Pantone, Valspar, Dulux, Farrow and Ball, Ral and so on. We hope that these charts will make it quicker and easier for our customers to select the best coloured glass splashbacks for their needs”, said a spokesperson for AJ Glass Splashbacks.

The company offers bespoke splashback solutions to customers anywhere in the UK. With sundry colours to choose from, customers will no longer face trouble finding unique splashbacks that perfectly complement their kitchen area.

The spokesperson added, “We are striving hard to add even more colours, sparkles and cob effects for our opti white glass splashbacks.”