The New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies recently announced degree programs in complementary and alternative health. Students are provided an in-depth and comprehensive education in the degree program of their choice, including associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree programs. The complementary and alternative health degrees are accredited and available at a reasonable rate.

Eden chose to make the degree programs available to students pursuing a career as a Complementary and Alternative Health Professional or Practitioner. Courses in the degree programs include alternative medicine like herbal and massage therapy, energy medicine and more. According to the New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies the goal is to change the world for the better through natural health care and prevention.

The online school offers a variety of programs in the natural healing arts. The curriculum prepares students for a future in natural health. Many students use the degree programs to complement an existing business or practice. The school also offers naturopathy programs, natural health programs, iridology & sclerology programs, holistic health programs and courses in nutrition and wellness. They also provide students with the opportunity to complete studies toward a degree in Biblical studies. These course paths are designed to integrate spiritual and natural approaches to healing.

For more information about enrolling in one of the degree programs, visit the New Eden School of Natural Health and Herbal Studies website or call 1-219-230-6102.

About New Eden School of Natural Health and Herbal Studies: New Eden School of Natural Health and Herbal Studies was founded by Lawrence DeSantis, who has been working in the health and nutrition field for more than three decades. The school educates students in natural health and alternative medicine. They offer a variety of program options to give students the choices they need to be successful in their careers.

Company : New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies

Address : 1657 Commerce Dr. Suite 9B, South Bend, IN 46628

Telephone : (219) 230-6102

Email ID : info@newedenschool.com

http://www.newedenschoolofnaturalhealth.org/