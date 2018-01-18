The global compaction machines market deals with machines that are used to compact or reduce the size of the soil, gravel, trash, concrete or asphalt used in the construction of roads, dams and airports, and in other construction related activities. Road rollers normally use the weight of the vehicle to compact the surface being rolled or use its mechanical advantage through vibration by getting enough power from its engine. Compaction machine plays an essential role in a wide range of road construction projects. Streets and highways, airport runways and most types of structures cannot be built without proper compaction of the base material under paved surfaces. There has been a significant investment being made in infrastructure globally, with the rise witnessed in the number of paved roads, which is expected to fuel the Compaction Machines Market over the forecast period. The global compaction machines market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2015-2025), to account for US$ 6,310.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three sections, namely introduction and overview of the market, market analysis and forecast on the basis of all types of products and categories, and regions. The report analyses the global compaction machines market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and by volume (unit sales)

The report starts with an overview of the global compaction machines market and its different product types. In the same section, FMI covers the global compaction machines market’s performance in terms of revenue and unit sales. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of the global road infrastructure scenario, construction industry outlook, key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspectives.

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of products and presents the forecast in terms of value for all the years till 2025. Products covered in the report are as follows:

Heavy compaction machines

Heavy tandem roller

5-8 Tonne

8-11 Tonne

> 11 Tonne

Single drum roller

3-5 Tonne

5-8 Tonne

8-12 Tonne

12-15 Tonne

> 15 Tonne

Pneumatic roller

Light compaction machines

Hand operated machines

Rammer

Vibratory plates (forward)

Vibratory plates ( reverse)

Walk behind roller

Light tandem roller

< 1.8 Tonne

8-3 Tonne

3-5 Tonne

Trench roller

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the projection in terms of value for the forecast period. The global compaction machine market report covers the following regions:

North America

S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

K

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast as to how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. For this, FMI referred to several subject matter experts involved in the road construction and compaction machinery domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on the supply side, demand side and the dynamics of the market, such as regulation, trends and infrastructure scenario globally. Quantification of data has been considered along with the provisions of the qualitative and quantitative insights collected directly from the market through discussions with regional managers, suppliers, manufacturers, sales person and subject matter experts. Primary research had a major contribution in the analysis of the market for the forecast period.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth based on historical trend analysis, in order to understand predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities in the global compaction machines market.

As previously highlighted, the global compaction machine market is split into two major segments, namely by product type and by region. Both these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth.

The absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical and is expected to help in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the compaction machines market.

FMI has developed the market attractiveness index for two major segments, namely, product and region. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global compaction machines market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global compaction machines product portfolio. Their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible. Key market participants covered in the report are Volvo Construction Equipment – Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., Terex Corporation, BOMAG GmbH, Wacker Neuson SE, XCMG Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd, Atlas Copco, Wirtgen Group and Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

