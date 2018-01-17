Market Scenario:

Sodium reduction ingredients are salt alternatives used to lower the sodium level in the food. Sodium chloride is an essential nutrient for maintenance of health, but excessive consumption leads to the development of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, neurological diseases, kidney disease, asthma, obesity, and others. Therefore, steps are taken in reducing excessive sodium consumption to promote health. The most commonly used sodium reduction ingredients include mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others. They help in maintaining the flavor to imitate salt but also lower the sodium level.

Sodium reduction ingredients are used as a substitute for salt by many food processors. Increasing awareness about the problems associated with high intake of sodium is driving the growth of the market. Growing consumption of processed foods owing to change in lifestyle is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

FDA is issuing voluntary targets for reducing sodium in commercially processed and prepared food both in the short-term and over the long-term, which is boosting the growth of the market. The key players are making continuous efforts to bring new solutions to the food industry, which is supporting the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market. However, the high cost of the ingredients may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Tate & Lyle plc (U.K), AJINOMOTO (Japan), CELANESE CORPORATION (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Potassium chloride is the most commonly used sodium reduction ingredients

In dairy industry, processing of low sodium cheese has gained much importance

Market Segments:

On the basis of ingredients, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into mineral salts, amino acids, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and others. Among all, mineral salts segment is dominating the market followed by yeast extracts. In mineral salts segment, potassium chloride is the most commonly used ingredient as a substitute of salt owing to the health benefits associated with it without compromising the flavor and taste of the food.

Based on the application, the global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen foods, sauces and seasonings, snacks, meat products, and others. Among all, sauces and seasonings segment is dominating the market followed by bakery segment. Increasing consumption of pizza, sandwiches, bread, and rolls is driving fuelling the growth of the bakery segment in sodium reduction ingredients market. Moreover, snacks segment is likely to grow at a moderate rate over the estimated period.

Regional Analysis:

The global sodium reduction ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Americans now consume on average about 3,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium each day, while federal guidelines recommend less than 2,300 mg for the general population. This has resulted in government intervention in making efforts for reduction of sodium in a wide range of foods.

Europe is witnessed to be the fastest growing region for sodium reduction ingredients. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are projected to have a moderate growth over the forecast period. Growing consumption of processed foods in India and China is likely driving the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market in the Asia Pacific. Technological developments and new product launch by major players are boosting the growth of sodium reduction ingredients market in rest of the world.