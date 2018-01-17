Widespread dental problems among the youth and elderly are driving up the demand for endodontic solutions. Midjersey Smiles answers this need by providing quality endodontic services in New Jersey.

[Old Bridge, 01/18/2018] – Midjersey Smiles ensures its patients’ oral health through a wide range of dental services. They offer cosmetic and restorative solutions that keep the teeth beautiful and strong. Midjersey Smiles takes pride in its endodontic services, an answer to the widespread dental problems among America’s elderly and youth.

Growing Demand for Endodontic Services

The Endodontic Services Market Global Briefing 2017 reports that America is the largest market for endodontics services, accounting for about 39% of the world’s demand in 2016. The authors attribute this to the country’s elderly — the Washington Post states that older patients resist treatments because of fear or limited mobility. As a result, their dental problems worsen and require more complicated endodontic services.

The researchers also attribute the high demand to increasing cases of tooth decay among the youth. The latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show, in fact, that 18.6% have untreated dental caries, which could lead to endodontic problems.

Endodontic Solutions from Midjersey Smiles

Midjersey Smiles treats the endodontic problems of both young and old patients. It focuses on root canal procedures, where the dentist removes the infected nerves inside the teeth, preventing the formation of abscesses and jawbone loss.

The clinic follows a strict procedure that ensures the success of root canal procedures. First, the dentist uses a local anesthetic to numb the area. Then, they create an opening to remove the infected tissue and clean the root canal. Lastly, they close the hole with a strong sealant called gutta percha. In some cases, the dentist recommends a crown fitting to improve the appearance of the tooth.

Patients can rest easy knowing that the treatment is compliant with the highest standards. Moreover, the services extend beyond the procedure; the clinic prescribes the best practices for a speedy recovery.

Through its endodontic services, Midjersey Smiles gives both young and old patients a healthy smile.

