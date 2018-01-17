Greenwood High student, Bhavika Kothari of grade VII (IGCSE) has won a Gold medal for katta in the 29th National Karate Championship (12-13 years of age category) held at Mumbai recently. A black belt holder in Karate, she also won a silver medal for Kumite. The prestigious Karate National Championship is the highest level of competition for Karate in India organized by the All India Karate do Federation (AIFK) for various styles of Karate and recognized by the Government of India and Indian Olympic Association as well as Asian Karate Federation and World Karate Federation. The tournament was supported by Sports Ministry of India and Government of Maharashtra with Mr Nandjee Prasad (General Secretary, AIKF, Mr Rajkumar Sacheti (President, AIKF) and Mr R. Ganesh (Chief Referee, AIKF) as the representatives.

The championship witnessed more than 400 participations from across the country in about 60 events. The participants were selected through a transparent screening procedure from among the winners of district and state level championships conducted by AIFK.

Bhavika started learning Karate at the tender age of 6 moving from one belt to another. Prior to this, she had been honoured with numerous gold and bronze medals in various national and inter-school level kumite and kata events held in the city.

AIFK is the supreme body of Karate Sports in India hosting a number of training, self- defence camps and tournaments across the country. As Karate is officially becoming an Olympic sport from 2020, AIKF is determined to produce champions from our country as well, for the same.