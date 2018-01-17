About Assisted Reproductive Technology in Fertility Clinics
Infertility is a medical condition that affects both men and women. Generally, a couple is considered infertile when they are unable to conceive after a 12-month period of unprotected sexual intercourse. ART consists of a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. These procedures are rendered to patients primarily in clinics, which treat infertility and are collectively referred to as fertility clinics.
Technavios analysts forecast the global assisted reproductive technology market in fertility clinics to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global assisted reproductive technology market in fertility clinics for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of ART solutions specifically to fertility clinics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market in Fertility Clinics 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
CooperSurgical
EMD Serono
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Irvine Scientific
Vitrolife
Other prominent vendors
Anecova
Cook Medical
CRITEX
Esco Micro
Genea
IHMedical
IKS International
INVO Bioscience
IVFtech
Kitazato
Pantec Biosolutions
Smiths Medical
Market driver
Growing awareness about ART procedures
Market challenge
Limited insurance coverage and improper regulatory oversight
Market trend
Emergence of digital innovations
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PATIENT TYPE
Segmentation by patient type
Comparison by patient type
Global ART market in fertility clinics by female infertility treatment
Global ART market in fertility clinics by male infertility treatment
Market opportunity by patient type
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
