About Assisted Reproductive Technology in Fertility Clinics

Infertility is a medical condition that affects both men and women. Generally, a couple is considered infertile when they are unable to conceive after a 12-month period of unprotected sexual intercourse. ART consists of a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. These procedures are rendered to patients primarily in clinics, which treat infertility and are collectively referred to as fertility clinics.

Technavios analysts forecast the global assisted reproductive technology market in fertility clinics to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1378334

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global assisted reproductive technology market in fertility clinics for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of ART solutions specifically to fertility clinics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market in Fertility Clinics 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

CooperSurgical

EMD Serono

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Irvine Scientific

Vitrolife

Request For Toc @https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378334/global-assisted-reproductive-technology-in-market-research-reports/toc

Other prominent vendors

Anecova

Cook Medical

CRITEX

Esco Micro

Genea

IHMedical

IKS International

INVO Bioscience

IVFtech

Kitazato

Pantec Biosolutions

Smiths Medical

Market driver

Growing awareness about ART procedures

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Limited insurance coverage and improper regulatory oversight

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Emergence of digital innovations

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

View Report @https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1378334/global-assisted-reproductive-technology-in-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PATIENT TYPE

Segmentation by patient type

Comparison by patient type

Global ART market in fertility clinics by female infertility treatment

Global ART market in fertility clinics by male infertility treatment

Market opportunity by patient type

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation