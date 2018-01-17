Cetrimide, a quaternary ammonium synthetic disinfectant has properties similar to that of cationic surfactants. The surfactant solution of cetrimide has emulsifying and detergent properties. Cetrimide also has bactericidal activity against both gram-negative and gram-positive organisms. However, higher concentrations are essential to kill the gram-negative organisms. The collective antibacterial and detergent properties of cetrimide make it advantageous in cleansing infected wounds. However, it is comparatively ineffective against acid-fast bacteria, bacterial spores, fungi, and viruses.

Surfactants have been used in the food industry for many centuries. Naturally occurring surfactants such as lecithin from egg yolk and various proteins from milk are used for the preparation of food products such as mayonnaise, salad creams, dressings, deserts, etc. Later, polar lipids such as monoglycerides were introduced as emulsifiers for food products. The growing food and beverage industry is anticipated to boost the demand for cetrimide during the forecast period.

Cetrimide Market: Segmentation

The cetrimide market can be segmented based on application as:

Pharmaceutical

Surgical

Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Cetrimide, an antiseptic agent, retains various antifungal, antibacterial, and other antimicrobial properties. The first famous brand where cetrimide was employed was Savlon. Cetrimide, an active ingredient can be applied to mucous membranes or skin to minimize or avoid the risk of infection. The compound is applied on the skin prior to injection. Cetrimide drugs are effective against minor wounds, burns, cuts, and abrasions, keeping the skin moisturised. Cetrimide is seldom used as an alcohol denaturant. It can be utilized on the scalp along with shampoo for treatment of a certain type of dermatitis to kill some bacteria, fungi, and viruses on the skin of the scalp. This in turn can be utilized against dandruff, oily scalp, and psoriasis of scalp. In the veterinary industry, the product is utilized as a germicide. Cetrimide is a surfactant and hence has other cleaning applications in the food & beverages industry and other end-use industries.

The cetrimide market can be segmented based on form as:

Cream

Soap

Solution

Powder

Emulsion & ointment

Cetrimide creams are extensively utilized for wound healing and to treat skin related problems. Cetrimide is also used in the form of a mild solution to prevent infection. Cetrimide acts as a detergent and disinfectant when utilized in Cetrimide soaps for adults and children. The powder form of cetrimide is employed in the animal health industry. Cetrimide powder is also used in industries and hospitals for cleaning of surgical instruments, equipment, and surfaces. Cetrimide in the form of ointment is utilized as a detergent and antiseptic for sterilization of surgical instruments, and for cleaning of wounds. Cetrimide lotion can also be used against mycotic keratitis.

