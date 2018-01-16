The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch is a classic, diving piece. Its black bezel, steel case and hands received a facelift; its strap is beyond leather or rubber, which makes the Aquaracer 300 not just look fantastic but also making it feel the same way.

The TAG team flexed its design muscles quite well and had some fun making the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch. There’s a lot that goes on its face, but no two elements sing the same tune. It creates a pleasant harmony of shapes and contrasts that do not clash explosively. Strong horizontal striations bring the main dial its richness and texture while for the sub-dials, it’s the diminishing, concentric, fine circular rings.

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch is one of those pieces that made big headlines in Basel world 2015. The Aquaracer 300 pleases immensely with its Calibre 16 chronograph movement, which is just one of the few but major updates it received; the ceramic bezel and a redesigned dial bring big impacts that hit well.

From the structural side, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch remains unchanged from its previous version; it stays as beefy at 43mm, full of sharp, sporty angles. None shows it better than the facets of the 12-sided bezel; it also apparently reflects from the shape of the lugs and the chronograph pushers. The very classic Aquaracer design is present in the crown guards too; which means this chronograph is ready for decent depths.

The Calibre 16 is a slightly modified Sellita SW500 automatic chronograph movement, which is again an ETA 7750 equivalent. It is a workhorse chronograph movement; a bullet-proof mechanism at a not-too-high budget.

The steel makes the Tag Heuer Watch quite hefty, with the steel bracelet contributing to largely. Together with the case, it creates a reassuringly solid wrist wear that makes you feel its presence by hitting the sweet spot between being big and chunky and absurdly heavy. The steel case also makes it a more versatile wearable.

The real big story, though, is about its ceramic bezel, bringing the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch its luxury status. Ceramic doesn’t scratch like steel; it’s ultra-resistant to knocks, bumps and scrapes. Bearing the brunt of daily wear and tear is no more an issue. The rich, glossy black and angular construction is an instant eye-catcher. Adds the punch!

Bottom line: With an extensive array of updates ranging from the caliber 16 movement to the slick, ceramic bezel; the TAG Heuer Carrera Automatic Men’s Watch qualifies as a classically-designed new version of a splash-friendly tool that defines under a new light the real meaning behind ‘sporty’! Whoever admires big and reasonably heavy watches shall be rather pleased with its solidity and tough-as-a-nail build.

