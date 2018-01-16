Lendlease’ Paya Lebar Quarter is set to be Singapore’s first WELL certified health-focused office towers.

[SINGAPORE, 01/16/2018] — Healthy-living is at the centre of Paya Lebar Quarter’s design, making its office buildings Singapore’s first wellness towers to be registered for the International WELL Building Institutes’ WELL certification.

Paya Lebar Quarter is a mixed-use development which features facilities for commercial and residential use. The developer, Australian real estate group Lendlease, designed Paya Lebar Quarter’s office towers to promote wellness which is why it features a gym and fitness area complete with shower facilities. The workspaces are also fitted with sitting and standing desks, mini break-out spaces, a well-equipped pantry and a prayer room. The buildings are surrounded by beautiful greenery to provide employees with a calming view, and the development is set to have a bicycle sharing programme to promote cycling.

Encouraging Work-Life Balance

Paya Lebar Quarter offers a wide range of amenities to provide inhabitants and office-space lessees a healthy and productive environment. There are numerous choices of alfresco dining establishments to provide employees with numerous healthy food choices and alternate areas in which to hold meetings. There is a supermarket, food court and numerous retail options, allowing quick and varied shopping. Paya Lebar Quarter also offers open green spaces to provide areas for yoga and other forms of exercise.

Exceptional Transport Connectivity

Employees can easily cycle, commute or drive to work at Paya Lebar Quarter, lessening the workforce’s daily causes of stress and fatigue. With the strategic location of Paya Lebar Quarter, employees gain island-wide access through direct MRT integration, various highway connections, and the Park Connector Network.

About Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Quarter by Lendlease will comprise three world-class office towers offering next-generation workspaces, an exclusive 429-unit premier condominium, “Park Place Residences at PLQ”, and over 200 shops with indoor retail and alfresco dining experiences. Future residents and businesses will enjoy a prime-location, culture, convenience and healthy living in the east of Singapore.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.payalebarquarter.com.