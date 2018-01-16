Market Overview:

Essential Oil market is projected to grow at 5.92% during the forecasted period 2017to 2023. APAC region is estimated to dominate the market with more than 50% of market share followed by America in the year 2017. France, Italy and Germany are major essential oil producers in the Europe region. Increasing popularity of essential oil in aromatherapy and pharmaceuticals supporting various essential oil production in America and Europe region. U.S. and Canada are major essential oil market in the American region. Strong potential of essential oil production and rising application of essential oil in cosmetics and personal care supporting market growth among the various regions in the world.

Global essential oil market is projected to reach USD 18,956 million by 2023 with growth rate of 5.92%. Pure essential oil will grow at the CAGR of 6.16% during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Pure essential oil holds the major market share followed by compound essential oil in the year 2017. Corn mint and Orange together holds more than 57% of market share in the year 2017. Clove leaf essential oil market is projected to reach around USD 150 million by 2023 with CAGR of 6.09% and it is majorly produced in APAC region.

The Global Essential Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) .APAC region is estimated to dominate the market with 58.2% of market share in the year 2017 followed by America which have 21.9% of market share. France, Italy and Germany are major essential oil producers in the Europe region. Increasing popularity of essential oil in aromatherapy and pharmaceuticals supporting various essential oil production in America and Europe region. U.S. and Canada are major Essential Oil market in the American region. Strong potential of essential oil production and rising application of essential oil in cosmetics and personal care supporting market growth among the various regions in the world.

Major Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global Essential Oil Market primarily are Young Living (U.S.), doTerra (U.S.), Biolandes (France), The Lebermuth Co., Inc.(U.S.), Sydney Essential Oils (Australia), Shiv Sales Corporation (India) and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd (India)

Key players are more focusing on expansion of essential oil business across the globe which is contributing around 40% of strategy share. After expansion, key players are acquiring companies to strengthen their presence and to get edge over increasing competition. R&D, partnership and product launch contributes equally (~10%) in strategic share of key players in essential oil market.

Target Audience:

Essential oil Manufacturers

Food and beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Fragrance/ Aromatherapy industry

Cosmetics/personal care industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings: