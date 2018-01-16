Market Scenario:

Calf milk replacers is a convenient way to feed pre-ruminant calves. Feeding modern high-quality calf milk replacers can result in higher growth rates and can be more cost-effective when compared to feeding whole cow’s milk. Milk replacers have less fat than whole milk, and the fat is encased in protein with added vitamins and acids. Calf milk replacers are available in medicated as well as non-medicated types. Moreover, calf milk replacers have a longer shelf life which is an added advantage to the calf milk replacers market.

Demand for calf milk replacers is witnessed to be growing over the past few years. Increasing awareness among the dairy farmers regarding the product potential is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the global rise in milk consumption and increasing demand for milk-related products are influencing the growth of calf milk replacers market.

Milk replacer companies have developed milk replacers with high protein, enabling better growth comparable to whole milk which is boosting the growth of the market. Continuous R&D and new product innovations with additional value to assist the calf growth is anticipated to propel the growth of calf milk replacers market. However, despite their convenience, very few tropical dairy farmers use CMR as an alternative to feeding whole milk. Usage of waste milk or trans-species milk as an alternative may hamper the growth of the calf milk replacers market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Calf Milk Replacers Market are Land O’lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Frieslandcampina (The Netherlands), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Glanbia, PLC (Republic of Ireland), Lactalis Group (France).

Key Findings:

Europe is the dominating market for calf milk replacers

Calf milk replacers is gaining high acceptance from the emerging markets

Market Segments:

Calf milk replacers market is segmented on the basis of type such as medicated milk replacer and non-medicated milk replacer. Non-medicated milk replacers are witnessed to hold a leading share in the market owing to comparative cost-effectiveness. However, medicated calf milk replacer is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment based on the growing concern for increasing diseases among calves.

Based on the source, the calf milk replacers market is segmented into dairy based and non-dairy based. Among them, the dairy-based milk replacers are projected to be the fastest growing segment based on high nutrition absorption from the dairy based calf milk replacers.

On the basis of form, the calf milk replacers market is segmented into powder and liquid form. The powdered segment is holding a major market for calf milk replacers. However, the liquid segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment based on its ease of digestibility resulting in the optimum intake of nutrition.

Regional Analysis:

The global calf milk replacers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. Promotion of veal consumption in the EU is driving the growth of calf milk replacers market in this region. Continuous developments by the key players in the U.S. is boosting the market growth of calf milk replacers in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for calf milk replacers market. Growing dairy agricultural practices in India, China, Japan, and Indonesia are driving the growth of calf milk replacers in this region. In rest of the world, Brazil is anticipated to account for the major share of calf milk replacers market.