About Water Leakage Detector Systems

The global leak detection market for the oil and gas industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. The reason for the market’s growth is the rising demand for oil and gas pipeline projects, especially at offshore locations. Offshore locations are highly preferred for oil and gas pipeline projects due to the shift of oil and gas operations to high-pressure areas and deep-water zones. The increased demand for clean energy resources has boosted the demand for natural gas resources.

Technavios analysts forecast the global water leakage detector systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water leakage detector systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

ABB

Badger Meter

Gutermann AG

Halma

Other prominent vendors

Aquilar

Honeywell International

Mueller Water Products

NEC Corporation

Pentair

Pure Technologies

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SPX Corporation

TTK

Market driver

Rising water stress levels across the globe

Market challenge

High installation cost

Market trend

Technological innovations

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Industry overview: Global leak detection market for oil and gas industry

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global water leakage detector systems market

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Fixed leakage detector market size & forecast

Portable leakage detector market size & forecast

Market opportunity by Product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential market size & forecast

Commercial market size & forecast

