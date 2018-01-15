Marine glass is a glass that is shaped decoratively and is widely used in marine industry. The global marine industry has witnessed several changes in the last few years. Manufacturers have come up with many innovative solutions as the marine industry plays a vital role, particularly in international and interregional trade. The marine industry has also witnessed several technological, economical, and socio-cultural changes.

The global marine industry is dynamic and has encountered various challenges in an expanding environment. Marine glass is utilized in personal yachts, cruise ships, the defense industry, etc. Ship owners demand innovative glass designs for personal use, combined with reliability, durability, and safety. Additionally, owners demand a design according to the different shapes and sizes of yachts and commercial vessels.

Based on type, marine glass can be classified into organic glass and mineral glass. Traditionally, mineral glass is employed on a large scale in large-sized windows in cruise ships, ferries, and other commercial vessels. Whereas, organic glass polycarbonate (PC) and polymethylmetacrylate (PMMA) is commonly used in yacht and leisure boat manufacturing, which requires intricately shapes and designs of glass. Organic glass is mostly utilized for smaller ships such as sailing and motor yachts. Currently, organic glass is also utilized in commercial vessels such as cruise ships, ferries, and river boats due to high demand for customized ships. Organic glass is not commonly employed for flybridges, bulkhead windows, and hatches Organic glass is expensive and needs special protection against stress cracking. Mineral glass is widely utilized in the marine industry. It is majorly employed in large vessels such as ferries or cruise ships. Calculation of different loads and stresses is mandatory during the installing mineral glass, considering wind direction and movement of the ship body.

The global market for marine glass is driven by the gradual recovery of the marine industry in most developed countries and the improving marine & defense industry for providing security for homeland and countering terrorism strategies. The market is also driven by continuous innovation in glass technologies and increase in focus on performance of glass in meeting the needs of consumers. The need for safer glass to resist wind and waves has replaced traditional glass by marine glass. These factors are encouraging the manufacturers of ships and yachts to employ marine glass on a large scale. Marine glass is majorly utilized in interior and exterior applications. Interior applications include doors, glass floors, shower screens, cabinets, decorative screens, and secure & panic rooms. Exterior applications include windows, windscreens, portholes, dead-lites, wind breaks, and balustrades.

