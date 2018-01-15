Mumbai: The glamorous diva Malaika Arora Khan will be seen walking the ramp for Designer Rebecca Dewan. The event will feature the designer’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection, ‘Songs of Summer’ that will showcase an opulent compilation for the season.

The collection is enchanted by extravagance and glamour, inspired by the subtropical flower Bougainvillea, it has a riot of texture, coupled with splashes of soft, unique tints, and bespoke prints. With luxury at the heart of every aspect of her collection from her exquisitely embroidered Bridal collection, handcrafted and intricately embellished by skilled artisans, to the exceptionally elegant, timeless heritage pieces, the collection presents feminine grace with an edgy yet feminine recherché; announcing itself with an exuberant burst, injecting vivacity into the silhouettes with an upbeat colour palette, glamorous yet energetic, the assortment in monochromes alludes a sense of resoluteness with commanding shades of the earth.

So get ready to witness a show that offers you the very best of authentic classic design, encompassing bespoke bridal, couture and prêt. From show-stealing statement pieces to everyday luxury pieces, she can adorn your closet with elegant styles you’ll be wearing again and again.

Venue: ARTH, Plot No. 604, Pinnacle House, P D Hinduja Junction, 15th Road, Khar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Date: 17 January 2018

Time: 9pm Onwards